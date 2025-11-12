Liv McGill’s Record Start Fuels Florida Women’s Basketball

Through three games, Florida women’s basketball has dominated nearly every statistical category. But no number stands out more than one: 38.

That’s how many points sophomore Liv McGill, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Minneapolis, scored in a record-setting performance against Chattanooga on Nov. 6, the most ever by a Gator in a home game at the O’Connell Center.

In addition to her 38 points, McGill finished that night with 10 assists, eight rebounds and seven steals. This made her the only player in Florida men’s or women’s program history to record either 38 points and 10 assists or 38 points and seven steals in a single game. It also placed her as just the sixth player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball since the 1999–2000 season to record a game with at least 38 points and 10 assists.

She nearly recorded a triple-double in each of the season’s first two games. She posted 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists against North Florida, then fell just two rebounds short in the win over Chattanooga.

Over her first two games of the season, she totaled 64 points, 17 rebounds, 19 assists and 12 steals. According to OptaStats, the only other NBA, WNBA or Division I player this century to reach at least 60 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists and 10 steals over a two-game span was Dwyane Wade in 2009. She also became one of only four players in the SEC since 1999 to record multiple games with at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

By any measure, McGill delivered one of the most statistically dominant two-game stretches in basketball history.

Now three games into the season, she is averaging 27.7 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three. Her scoring average leads the SEC and ranks third nationally.

Simply put, McGill is stuffing the stat sheet at a staggering rate, contributing across every major category in a way few players in the country can match.

McGill was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team, but through the first week of the season, her production has put her in the conversation among the nation’s top players.

After leading Florida to wins over North Florida, Chattanooga and Jacksonville by an average margin of just over 40 points, McGill was named SEC Player of the Week and earned USBWA National Player of the Week honors.

Despite the accolades, McGill attributes the Gators’ success to the team as a whole.

“It’s countless hours put in, countless hours with my teammates,” said McGill. “I guess the basketball gods were just in my favor today, and we won. That’s what matters. It was a great team win, and everybody contributed.”

Head coach Kelly Rae Finley is in her fifth year at the helm and credited the team’s collective mindset.

“I said this to our team after the game and I meant it,” Finley said. “The strength of our team is our team.”

Florida last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022, Finley’s first full season as head coach. They haven’t been there since.

This year’s team may be her best chance to get back.

The roster features a mix of intriguing young and international talent, and Finley has emphasized the growing leadership role of sophomores Liv McGill and Me’Arah O’Neal in helping guide that group.

McGill has led the charge, but she’s far from alone. Me’Arah O’Neal has opened the season with three straight double-doubles after recording just one last year. She led the team with 20 points in the win over Jacksonville. Junior Laila Reynolds scored 19 points in the opener and went 10-for-10 from the line against Jacksonville. Senior Alexia Dizeko has anchored Florida’s defense, while freshman center Caterina Piatti has made an immediate impact as a starter. Fellow freshman Nidi Yiech has also provided solid minutes off the bench.

In all three games, Florida has shot above 50 percent, dominated the boards and forced turnovers at a high rate. The Gators will host Samford on Thursday night before heading to Annapolis to face Navy on Sunday. Florida then returns home for their first high-major matchup of the season against Florida State on Nov. 20.

It’s still early, and Florida hasn’t faced a Power 4 opponent yet, but with McGill leading the way and the rotation taking shape, the Gators have given themselves something to build on.

