Gators Volleyball Finishes Regular Season at Ole Miss

UF Volleyball (13-10) looks to end the 2025 regular season on a high note as they travel to Ole Miss (12-13).

The Gators have won 55 straight matches against Ole Miss. They are 60-2 against them all time with their last loss being in 1989.

The Gators are coming off three straight losses, two of which were to teams in the Top 10: No. 4 Texas and No. 6 Texas A&M. They sit sixth in the SEC with an 8-6 conference record.

On the other hand, the Rebels are coming off a 3-0 loss to South Carolina, who is 13th in the SEC. Ole Miss is in 14th in the SEC with a 12-13 overall record and 4-10 conference record.

Jordyn Byrd leads the Gators with 343 kills—she had eight against Texas A&M.

Jaela Auguste has the highest attack percentage for the Gators with a .357, which puts her ninth in the SEC. She has a combined 41 total attacks in the last two games.

Alexis Stucky leads the Gators with a whopping 860 assists, which puts her fifth in the SEC.

Florida continues to struggle on the front and back lines. They are 10th in the SEC in hitting percentage at .239. Their defensive numbers are not appetizing with a .223 opposing hitting percentage. This puts them 12th in the SEC.

Gabi Placide leads the Rebels with 437 kills, which puts her third in the SEC.

Jordyn Towns has the highest attack percentage for the Rebels with a .391 with Kierstyn Carlton close behind her with a .387. They are third and fourth in the SEC respectively in this category.

Mokihana Tufono has 984 assists, which puts her fourth in the SEC right above Stucky.

Ole Miss has also been struggling on both lines as well. They are 13th in hitting percentage for and 11th in hitting percentage against.

The opening serve will take place Friday at 2 p.m on SEC Network.

Category: Gators Volleyball, SEC