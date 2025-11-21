Reports: Lane Kiffin Team Meets with Florida, Ole Miss

As the Lane Kiffin saga continues, more rumors have begun to materialize.

Kiffin’s representatives met with Florida’s athletic department Thursday, as reported by Swamp247. Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin was present at the meeting, per the report.

The meeting comes amid Florida’s search for a new coach after the firing of Billy Napier. Kiffin, the Ole Miss coach who has been linked to the Florida gig since the search began, was the betting favorite for the job before betting sites removed odds on him.

Interim coach Billy Gonzales has been at the helm since Napier’s ouster. Gonzales has lost all three games he’s coached, including last week’s 34-24 loss to Kiffin’s Rebels in Oxford.

LSU is also in the running for Kiffin. He wasn’t present, but Kiffin’s family visited Baton Rouge on Monday after visiting Gainesville the day before, as reported by On3 and The Advocate.

It hasn’t been an easy month for Rebels fans despite their team being 10-1 and one win away from earning an all-but-guaranteed College Football Playoff berth. Kiffin has yet to shut down rumors of him leaving Ole Miss for another job when asked about it in his news conferences this week. He’s instead attributed the rumors to Ole Miss’ success.

It doesn’t seem like Ole Miss is tolerating Kiffin’s antics anymore, however.

Ole Miss gave Kiffin an ultimatum Monday as reported by The Athletic. Kiffin, who dismissed the ultimatum as “absolutely not true” on “The Pat McAfee Show,” has until the Egg Bowl next Friday at Mississippi State to make a decision about his future.

Kiffin is also meeting with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter on Friday after the Rebels’ morning practice. The meeting, as reported by On3, could be a telling one as Ole Miss seeks to find out where Kiffin will coach next season.

As Florida eyes Kiffin as its future coach, it also must focus on the present. Florida looks to defend a 22-year winning streak against Tennessee at The Swamp on Saturday night. Coverage will start at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 98.1-FM, 103.7-FM/850-AM WRUF.

