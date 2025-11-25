A Look at Who is Feasting in Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Heading into Thanksgiving some teams are feasting while others are going hungry.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost three straight, albeit against playoff contenders. It is causing a slide in Power Rankings, as they are down 10 spots in three weeks.

Jacksonville is experiencing the opposite as Tampa Bay. The Jaguars are all of the sudden competitors in the AFC South after they picked up another victory and the Indianapolis Colts lost.

1. (+4) Los Angeles Rams (9-2)

Last Week: 34-7 win vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who is Feasting: Quarterback Matthew Stafford

The NFL leaders in passing touchdowns extended his lead with three more tosses in Week 12. It has not mattered what defenses are throwing at him, Stafford has the answer.

Up Next: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

2. (-) New England Patriots (10-2)

Last Week: 26-20 win at Cincinnati Bengals

Who is Feasting: Tight end Hunter Henry

The Patriots tight end had his best game of the season in Week 12, finishing with 115 yards and a touchdown. In a close game against the Bengals, quarterback Drake Maye looked at Henry repeatedly.

Up Next: vs. New York Giants, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

3. (-2) Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)

Last Week: 24-21 loss at Dallas Cowboys

Who is Feasting: Safety Reed Blankenship

This could have gone to quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the Eagles’ inability to move beyond 21 points keeps him out. Instead it goes to Blankenship, who had eight tackles to go with his interception.

Up Next: vs. Chicago Bears, Friday, 3 p.m.

4. (-) Detroit Lions (7-4)

Last Week: 34-27 win vs. New York Giants

Who is Feasting: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs showed he has what it takes to be the best running back in football. 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as well as 11 catches for 45 yards and a score receiving. Now Gibbs gets to play on Thanksgiving Day, and will look to be feasting on a turkey leg after the game as well.

Up Next: vs. Green Bay Packers, Thursday, 1 p.m.

5. (-2) Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Last Week: 23-19 loss at Houston Texans

Who is Feasting: Running back James Cook III

It was a disappointing showing by the Bills, but Cook did everything he could. He eclipsed 100 yards on the ground and scored the only offensive touchdown for Buffalo.

Up Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

6. (-) Denver Broncos (9-2)

Last Week: Bye

Who is Feasting: Quarterback Bo Nix

With the bye, let’s look to next week and who has the opportunity to feast. Nix has not been at his best, but against one of the worst secondaries in football, he has the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Up Next: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

7. (-) Seattle Seahawks (8-3)

Last Week: 30-24 at Tennessee Titans

Who is Feasting: Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The numbers being put up by JSN are unheard of in Seattle. Literally. He set the franchise record in receiving yards during his 11th game of the season. 167 yards and two scores kept the Seahawks ahead against the Titans.

Up Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday. 4:05 p.m.

8. (+3) Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

Last Week: 23-20 win vs. Indianapolis Colts

Who is Feasting: Running back Kareem Hunt

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 350 yards, but Hunt was the key to victory. He finished with a career-high 30 carries. That turned into 104 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next: at Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

9. (+3) Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Last Week: 23-10 vs. New York Jets

Who is Feasting: Running back Derrick Henry

As the weather gets colder the ground game becomes more prevalent. That became clear in Baltimore, where Henry led the way with two scores across 21 carries.

Up Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, 8:20

10. (-) Indianapolis Colts (8-3)

Last Week: 23-20 loss at Kansas City Chiefs

Who is Feasting: Linebacker Germaine Pratt

For the first time this season, the player leading the Colts wasn’t running back Jonathan Taylor. Instead, it was the defense, with 20 tackles from Pratt leading the way. Two of those tackles were for a loss.

Up Next: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

11. (+3) Green Bay Packers (7-3-1)

Last Week: 23-6 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Who is Feasting: Running back Emanuel Wilson

With Josh Jacobs missing the game, the responsibility in the backfield fell on Wilson. He delivered in a big way, racking up 107 yards and two scores on the ground. Wilson had the only two touchdowns for the Packers.

12. (+1) San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

Last Week: 20-9 win vs. Carolina Panthers

Who is Feasting: Running back Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey did his usual dual-threat act on Monday night, going for 89 yards and a score on the ground, while also catching seven passes for 53 yards. In a game where the 49ers were turning the ball over every chance they got, McCaffrey put the game out of reach with a third-quarter touchdown.

Up Next: at Detroit Lions, Thursday, 1 p.m.

13. (-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5)

Last Week: 34-7 at Los Angeles Rams

Who is Feasting: Defensive tackle Yaya Diaby

With the Buccaneers putting up a dud in Week 12, Diaby was the best looking player. He got in for the Bucs only sack. It brings Diaby up to five sacks on the season.

Up Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 1 p.m.

14. (-4) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

Last Week: 31-28 loss at Chicago Bears

Who is Feasting: Running back Kenneth Gainwell

It is time for Gainwell to get his flowers. The unsung hero for the Steelers comes in and takes carries from the more exciting backs, but gets the job done. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry in route to 92 yards, and also caught six passes for 30 yards.

Up Next: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

15. (+1) Chicago Bears (8-3)

Last Week: 31-28 win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Who is Feasting: Quarterback Caleb Williams

What a day from the Bears signal caller. He threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns. This included a third-quarter touchdown pass and he led a game-sealing fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

Up Next: at Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, 3 p.m.

16. (-1) Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Last Week: Bye

Who is Feasting: Everyone

The Raiders have been the worst team in football according to Power Rankings, and the Chargers get the privilege of taking advantage of it next week. Both sides of the ball get back into rhythm out of the bye.

Up Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

17. (-) Houston Texans (6-5)

Last Week: 23-19 win vs. Buffalo Bills

Who is Feasting: Texans Defense

Shutting down Buffalo in the way Houston did required the entire defense to be feasting. Three players stood out, with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter across the defensive line wrecking havoc. Anderson had 2.5 sacks while Hunter had two. In the secondary, safety Calen Bullock picked off two passes and forced a fumble.

Up Next: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m.

18. (-) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)

Last Week: 27-24 win at Arizona Cardinals

Who is Feasting: Tight end Brenton Strange

Fresh off injured reserve, Strange caught all five of his targets for 93 yards to lead the Jaguars. A healthy Strange gives quarterback Trevor Lawrence another weapon he can trust to actually catch the football.

Up Next: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

19. (-) Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)

Last Week: 24-21 win vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Who is Feasting: Quarterback Dak Prescott

Prescott brought Dallas back from its early deficit, doing it with both his arm and his legs. He finished with 354 yards and two scores through the air, plus an additional score on the ground.

Up Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

20. (+1) Atlanta Falcons (4-7)

Last Week: 24-10 win at New Orleans Saints

Who is Feasting: Linebacker James Pearce Jr.

Rookie linebackers had themselves games in Week 12. Pearce had 1.5 sacks for his best game of the season. Drafting two pass-rushers in the first round was part of the plan to improve the defense, and Pearce is starting to make his mark.

Up Next: at New York Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m.

21. (-1) Minnesota Vikings (4-7)

Last Week: 23-6 loss at Green Bay Packers

Who is Feasting: Linebacker Dallas Turner

In a game in which little went right for the Vikings, rookie linebacker Dallas Turner picked up a sack and earned the title of feasting. He is up to 3.5 sacks on the season, but is still looking for his first multi-sack game.

Up Next: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

22. (+1) Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Last Week: Bye

Who is Feasting: Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

The Saints give up a lot of everything, which means that Waddle will be able to get anything he wants. Coming out of the bye, look for Waddle to feast on the New Orleans defense.

Up Next: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 1 p.m.

23. (-1) Carolina Panthers (6-6)

Last Week: 20-9 loss at San Francisco 49ers

Who is Feasting: Cornerback Jaycee Horn

Horn came up big for Carolina in Week 12 by picking off two passes. The first set up the Panthers in perfect field position, only for it to be squandered by an interception by quarterback Bryce Young.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 1 p.m.

24. (+1) Washington Commanders (3-8)

Last Week: Bye

Who is Feasting: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

With the questions surrounding the health of Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels, so much pressure falls on Samuel’s shoulders. His ability through the air and on the ground allow him to remain one of the best dual-threat weapons in the game.

Up Next: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

25. (-1) Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

Last Week: 27-24 loss vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Who is Feasting: Wide receiver Michael Wilson

Wilson has dominated two straight games. Week 12 was to the tune of 10 catches and 118 yards. With Marvin Harrison Jr. injured, Wilson can play as a top receiver.

Up Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

26. (+3) Cleveland Browns (3-8)

Last Week: 24-10 win at Las Vegas Raiders

Who is Feasting: Running back Quinshon Judkins

Despite only putting up 47 yards, Judkins had a great game. He finished with two scores, including a touchdown out of the wildcat formation.

Up Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

27. (-1) New Orleans Saints (2-9)

Last Week: 24-10 loss vs. Atlanta Falcons

Who is Feasting: Safety Justin Reid

A pick-six was the only touchdown for the Saints, and it was courtesy of Reid. He played a deflected pass perfectly and ran it back to the house for the score.

Up Next: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m.

28. (-1) Cincinnati Bengals (3-8)

Last Week: 26-20 loss vs. New England Patriots

Who is Feasting: Safety Geno Stone

What a game from Stone. He finished with a season-high 13 tackles, but that was not the highlight of his afternoon. Stone picked off Drake Maye in the second quarter, returning it 32-yards for the touchdown.

Up Next: at Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

29. (-1) New York Jets (2-9)

Last Week: 23-10 loss at Baltimore Ravens

Who is Feasting: Wide receiver John Metchie III

Metchie had one of his best games as a pro, catching six passes for 65 yards and a score. With Tyrod Taylor taking the helm at quarterback, all of the pass catchers in New York have the opportunity for more targets and production.

Up Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 1 p.m.

30. (-) New York Giants (2-10)

Last Week: 34-27 at Detroit Lions

Who is Feasting: Quarterback Jameis Winston

The Jameis Winston experience was in full effect on Sunday. He made huge throws, including two touchdowns and multiple late game third-down conversions. He caught a touchdown pass. Winston also threw a head-scratching interception as the Giants came up short. If nothing else, Winston provided plenty of entertainment during his two-game stretch as a starter.

Up Next: at New England Patriots, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

31. (+1) Tennessee Titans (1-10)

Last Week: 30-24 loss vs. Seattle Seahawks

Who is Feasting: Wide receiver Chimere Dike

Dike has been one of the most reliable threats through the air in Tennessee, but he is feasting in the return game. He took his one punt return chance 90 yards to the house for a score.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m.

32. (-1) Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)

Last Week: 24-10 loss vs. Cleveland Browns

Who is Feasting: Punter AJ Cole

The offense has produced nothing, with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly getting fired. The defense also struggled, allowing 24 points to the lowly Browns. That leaves the special teams, and because kicker Daniel Carlson missed a field goal it just leaves Cole, who had five punts in Week 12.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

