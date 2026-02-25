Gators Women’s Tennis Travels to Fayetteville to Face Arkansas

Following a dominant win against Bethune-Cookman on Sunday, the No. 46-ranked Florida women’s tennis team will travel to Fayetteville to face the No. 60-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday evening.

This will be the Gators’ second SEC matchup this season. On Saturday, the Gators opened conference play with a 5-2 loss against the No. 13 Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers picked up a doubles point thanks to two 6-3 wins. No. 23 Gabia Paskauskas and freshman Brooke Black won their matches 6-0, 6-4, and 6-4, 6-2, respectively. But, the Tigers dominated the other courts to clinch the win.

However, the next day, the Gators bounced back with a 7-0 victory against Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats traveled without one of their players and had to forfeit a singles point to the Gators. No. 54 Valery Gynina, Paskauskas, No. 80 Lucie Pawlak, No. 92 Nikola Daubnerova and No. 97 Xinyi Nong all won their singles matches for Florida.

The Wildcats also had to forfeit a doubles match, so the Gators were able to pick up the doubles point with a sole win from the No. 23 Nong-Daubnerova pairing.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks currently sit at 8-2, coming off a loss in their SEC opener against No. 11 Oklahoma on Sunday.

This season, Florida is winless against ranked opponents with a loss against then-No. 11 North Carolina State in January and their weekend loss against Auburn. However, the Gators picked up points in both meetings.

First serve against Arkansas is set for 6 p.m.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Tennis, Tennis, Uncategorized