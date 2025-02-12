Newberry Boys Soccer Falls In Regional Quarterfinals

Share Facebook

NEWBERRY — The Class 2A-District 3 champion Newberry High boys soccer team’s season came to a close Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Ocala Trinity Catholic in the Florida Class 2A Region Tournament.

The schools started slow in the first half of the quarterfinal. The pace picked up as the half went on and it became a back-and-forth battle.

In the 23rd minute, Trinity Catholic senior forward Austin Hilty scored the opening goal. The momentum shifted and Newberry (15-4-1) struggled to recover.

Newberry boys soccer down 1-0 against Trinity Catholic at the half. Plenty of time left in the game! pic.twitter.com/Nxp3e7w55k — Ava DiCecca (@avadicecca24) February 12, 2025

In the fifth minute of the second half, Hilty scored his second goal, which would seal the game for the Celtics (10-7-3). Trinity Catholic’s aggression increased as the half went on and it peltered the Newberry goalkeeper with 11 shots on goal.

Last Minutes Of Newberry’s Season

With just eight minutes left in the game, morale was low and Newberry desperately needed to get a goal on the board. The moment came when Trinity Catholic fouled Newberry in the box and forced a penalty kick. Senior Keegan Lowry took the kick and his shot was initially saved by Trinity Catholic’s keeper, but Lowry followed it through.

Newberry soccer is on the board thanks to a saved PK turned into a goal by Keegan Lowry! The score is 2-1 with 8 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/IpNBBPNaBk — Ava DiCecca (@avadicecca24) February 12, 2025

The last five minutes were tight, as Newberry fought to keep its season alive with another goal. Newberry kept creeping closer and closer to getting a goal with several close chances.

Up until the final minute, the Panthers hammered Trinity Catholic’s goalkeeper. However, Newberry failed to score another goal before the end of the game.

Newberry Season Remarks

Although Newberry failed to advance to the next stage of the tournament, it had an amazing season and left its mark.

“You achieved something that hasn’t been done in 23 years (at the school),” NHS coach Jon Doles told his players. “You’re still champions regardless what happened tonight. You’re champions. Nobody takes that away.”