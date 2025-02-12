Area High School Boys Basketball In Region Tournaments

Share Facebook

The FHSAA boys basketball regional state tournaments get underway tonight for a handful of Gainesville-area teams.

Fort White vs. Madison County

After a nail-biting district championship win against Trenton last Friday, the Fort White Indians (13-9) are set to host Madison County (19-6) in a Rural Class region semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The two seed Indians come into this one on a nine-game win streak, while three seed Madison County is coming off a district championship loss to Hilliard.

Hawthorne at Moore Haven

Despite having a better record than the Terriers, the top seed Hawthorne Hornets (16-3) will be on the road to take on four seed Moore Haven (13-7) for their Rural Class region semifinal showdown at 7 p.m. The Hornets have been one of the top teams in the class all season, but a 55-50 loss to Williston in the district title game Friday sent them on the road for this one.

Williston vs. Wildwood

Coming into the playoffs as the defending back-to-back state champions in Class 1A, the two seed Williston Red Devils (15-11) have proved that a worse regular season record doesn’t mean they’re any less formidable. They’ll host three seed Wildwood (20-7) in the Rural Class region semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the same team they beat 72-44 in the district semis.

Trenton at Hilliard

The Trenton Tigers (15-11) will take a trip to Hilliard (14-5) for a Rural Class region semifinal matchup with the third-ranked team in the class, according to MaxPreps. The game is a rematch of a January game that Hilliard won 74-52.

Rural Class winners advance to region finals Feb. 17.

P.K. Yonge at Master’s Academy

The seven seed P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (10-16) find themselves in the Class 2A region quarterfinals off the strength of a thrilling 90-81 overtime victory in the district final. They’ll head to Oviedo for a matchup with The Master’s Academy (22-5), one of the top teams in the class. Tip Wednesday is at

Newberry vs. Bolles

The only undefeated team in Class 3A, the two seed Newberry Panthers (23-0) will host Jacksonville Bolles (13-12) for a region quarterfinal showdown at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Panthers have won their last five games by an average margin of 38.4 points.

Santa Fe vs. Liberty

The f0ur seed Santa Fe Raiders (16-10) are set for a Class 4A region quarterfinal game against visiting five seed Liberty (16-5). The Raiders are coming off a tight 45-44 victory over North Marion for the District 5 title Friday. North Marion also plays Wednesday in Citra.

Gainesville vs. Columbia

After back-to-back 63-55 wins in the district playoffs, the three seed Gainesville Hurricanes (20-7) will host six seed Columbia (16-10) in a Class 5A region quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Hurricanes won an early season matchup between the two 50-41 and are coming off a district championship won Friday.

Wednesday winners in these upper classifications advance to region semifinals Monday.