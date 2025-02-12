A Preview for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend

Share Facebook

The 74th edition of the NBA All-Star Game is in California for the first time since 2018. The events will take place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16. San Francisco will host its first All-Star Game since 1967. The All-Star Celebrity Game will be in Oakland Arena on Friday night, which will be followed by the Rising Stars Game across the bay in Oracle Arena.

3-Point Contest

The 3-Point Contest will be held on Saturday. The contest features:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks guard)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons guard)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers guard)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat guard)

Buddy Hield (Golden State Warriors guard)

Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets forward)

Norman Powell (Los Angeles Clippers guard)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks guard)

Lillard could become the third player in NBA history to win three 3-point contests, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

All-Stars Game

The NBA All-Star game went a different direction for this year’s edition. While an All-Star draft is nothing new, the NBA created a mini tournament, splitting 24 players into groups of eight. Rising Stars’ champions team will serve as the fourth team. Inside the NBA hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Candance Parker will coach the teams.

TNT tonight revealed the semifinal matchups and team names for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game: ▪️ Chuck’s Global Stars vs. Kenny’s Young Stars

▪️ Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars The semifinal winners will advance to meet in the championship. For all three games of the… pic.twitter.com/GVRgLx1ChS — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 12, 2025

The All-Star Game prize pool will be $1.8 million, with each player receiving $125.000. The runner-up will receive $50,000 and players from the third and fourth place teams will earn $25,000.

Kevin Hart will serve as emcee for the event, the first time the NBA All-Star Game has had an emcee. All these changes are part of the NBA’s attempt to gain views after low ratings and poor reviews.