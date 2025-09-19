Florida’s Four Keys to Beating No. 4 Miami

Florida heads down to South Beach for a Week 4 showdown against No. 4 Miami Saturday. Already 1-2, the Gators have their backs against the wall, seeking to avoid a 1-3 start for the first time since 1986.

Miami strolled into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium a year ago and handled Florida 41-17. Now, the Gators get the opportunity to return the favor Saturday night. The pair of in-state rivalries always seem to bring a little bit more juice when facing one another.

“We got a football game Saturday night,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “It’s going to be an incredible opportunity, venue, great opponent, historic rivalry. It’s what you do it for.”

With rumors swirling about Napier’s future, he very well could be coaching to save his job. The Gators are looking to replicate their 2024 script, securing a signature win that could jumpstart their program into a winning streak. Given the strength of Florida’s schedule this season, which features seven remaining ranked foes, there will be plenty of opportunities.

However, a loss Saturday could be a fatal straw in a disastrous start to 2025. And 2-3 looks a lot better than 1-4 heading into a bye week.

“I feel like we need a big win. I feel like this would be a perfect game to get that big win,” wide receiver Aidan Mizell said. “Start a domino effect, kind of how we did it last year, towards the end of the season. Just get this train rolling.”

They’ll get the opportunity Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. under the bright lights in Miami Gardens. Here are Florida’s biggest keys to beating Miami.

Put Pressure on Beck

UM’s starting quarterback should ring many bells for Gators’ fans. This will be the third straight year Carson Beck has faced Florida. He’s won the first two matchups at Georgia, shredding UF through the air with an average of 312 yards and two touchdowns.

After four seasons in Athens, Beck transferred to Miami in search of a fresh start to improve his draft stock. While we only have a small sample size, he has certainly looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. Beck is completing 79.3% of his throws, 812 passing yards and a seven-to-two touchdown-to-interception ratio.

“Carson is one of the better quarterbacks in the country. Obviously has played a ton of football, not only in the game setting but in the practice setting at Georgia and you can tell the guy has good football intelligence,” Napier said. “There’s arm talent, accuracy, and he’s hit the ground running. … He’s as good as anybody.”

Florida has struggled to create pressure this season. The defensive line was supposed to be one of the brightest spots on this defense, but it currently ranks 126th nationally with two sacks.

UF will now face the best offensive line it has seen this season and will be without its best defensive lineman, Caleb Banks, who re-injured his foot against LSU. If the Gators give Beck time in the pocket, he will have a field day against a Florida defense that has only allowed two touchdowns.

Offensive Line Must Hold Its Own

Similar to the Gators’ pass rush’s woes, the Florida offensive line entered the season as a strength. But the Gators’ offensive line has been a liability, even after returning four starters, including first-team All-American center Jake Slaughter and right tackle Austin Barber.

Between the five sacks it’s allowed, which ranks 70th in the country, and costly penalties, their offensive line has drowned the Gators in recent weeks. The unit has been responsible for multiple touchdowns being negated, including an 87-yard touchdown pass that would have given Florida a 10-0 lead against LSU. Holding has been the most common plague for the Gators.

“I think we just have to be better. That’s the main thing we have got to do – just be better,” Barber said. “Penalties are unacceptable, I had a penalty. I don’t think everybody is perfect, I had one in a situation where the game was. … I just have to work on it and get better.”

This week, the Gators go against one of the best defensive lines in college football. Miami ranks 15th in rush defense, allowing 75 yards a game (2.5 yards per carry). Entering its contest with the Hurricanes last week, USF averaged 125 yards on the ground per week. But the Hurricanes held the Bulls to 40.

Miami is led by defensive linemen Reuben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor and Ahmad Moten , who have combined for 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

“Miami’s a good group, we saw ’em last year,” Barber said. “We’ve got to go in there and prepare. They’re the No. 4 team. Prepare, prepare, prepare.”

Slowing the Game Down

Florida needs to play this game on its terms. The best way to do that is slowing the pace of play down. Miami will be better off if Saturday becomes a track meet, which would spell disaster for the Gators, given their offense has only averaged 13 points per game against FBS opponents. Florida must establish long, sustained drives that keep Miami’s offense on the sideline.

To do that, the Gators must run the ball. Going on into another hostile environment could produce the same script as last week if they do not focus on their ground game.

Jadan Baugh must be a focal point . He is averaging 6.6 yards per carry, despite only getting 12 rushes a game. Even with Miami’s impressive front, Florida must attempt to run the ball and not force quarterback DJ Lagway to throw 49 times — which he did against LSU.

The run game also allows the Gators to stay on schedule, which gives Lagway more manageable third-down situations. But to stay on schedule means not getting in your own way with penalties and tackles for loss that can be drive killers.

​Hit Explosive Plays

An area Florida can attack this talented Miami defense is in the secondary, specifically down the field, where it has allowed 10 passes of 20 yards or more.

“I think that that is a product of the games they played in, much like the rush defense — three-game sample size. They’ve had control of two of those three. Teams get behind. Notre Dame was behind,” Napier said. “So I think that those contribute to the stats. But in general, it’s definitely a really good group.”

The Gators are looking for anything positive on offense. Why not start the game off with a deep shot to one of your receivers to see if you catch this Miami secondary napping some?

