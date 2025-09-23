Buccaneers Enter Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have jumped into the top five of the Week 3 power rankings. While each of their games have come down to the wire, the Bucs have found ways to pull out the victories.

Jacksonville picked up its second win of the season, as the Jaguars clawed their way out of the bottom of the rankings. The offense did just enough as the defense, led by the pass rush, shut down the Houston Texans

The Miami Dolphins remain winless but moved up in the power rankings after their fight against the Buffalo Bills. They fought through the fourth quarter and will now be looking ahead to their first potential win against another divisional foe.

Here are the latest NFL Power Rankings:

1. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Last Week: 31-21 win vs Miami Dolphins

Josh Allen has come to play this season. The reigning MVP threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns, and the Dolphins had no answer. The defense did its part as well, holding the Dolphins to three scores. Linebacker Terrel Bernard came up with a fourth-quarter interception to put the game out of reach.

Up Next: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

Last Week: 33-26 win vs Los Angeles Rams

Despite being undefeated, a lot of the talk around the Eagles is negative. They ran the “tush-push” twice on their opening touchdown drive, with people, including the announcers, pointing out that the Eagles were offsides on both. Sunday’s game still came down to the last play, as defensive end Jordan Davis blocked the Rams’ game-winning field goal attempt and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Up Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

3. Detroit Lions (2-1)

Last Week: 38-30 win at Baltimore Ravens

The Lions are firmly back on track. The offense is humming, rushing for 224 yards and four total touchdowns. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown followed up his four touchdown performance last week with seven catches for 77 yards and another score. On defense, they sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seven times, including 2.5 by linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Up Next: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (3-0)

Last Week: 23-20 win vs Denver Broncos

It has been a scorching start to the season for quarterback Justin Herbert. The belief heading into the season was that the Chargers would be a run-first team, but Herbet has flipped that on its head. He threw for 300 yards against the Broncos, bringing his season total to 860. It was not all positive this week for the Chargers, as they lost running back Najee Harris for the rest of the season with a torn achilles.

Up Next: at New York Giants, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0)

Last Week: 29-27 win vs New York Jets

Close games have defined the Buccaneers season thus far. They are undefeated, but their three wins have come by a combined six points. The game-winning drive saw quarterback Baker Mayfield complete big passes to wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard. Kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed his field goal as time expired. McLaughlin went 5-for-6 on kicks, with his one miss being blocked and returned for a touchdown by Jets linebacker Will McDonald IV.

Up Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

6. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

Last Week: 38-30 loss vs Detroit Lions

The Ravens now have a losing record, but their two hardest matchups are behind them. The offense moved the ball well, but the defense struggled to get stops. Baltimore did not record a single sack or force any turnovers. With all of the talent on the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens will need to find more success against high-powered offenses that they will face in the playoffs.

Up Next: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

7. Indianapolis Colts (3-0)

Last Week: 41-20 win at Tennessee Titans

The highlight of this blowout was the play of running back Jonathan Taylor. He rushed for 102 yards and added three touchdowns. The secondary story was that the Colts were forced to punt for the first time this season. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez made the most of his one opportunity, pinning the Titans at the 9-yard line.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

8. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Last Week: 16-15 win vs Arizona Cardinals

While a majority of the credit for this win needs to go to the defense for holding the Cardinals to just 13 points (two points came off a saftey), the fact the 49ers offense is doing enough to keep them undefeated is no short of miraculous. Backup quarterback Mac Jones threw for 284 yards and a touchdown. Ricky Pearsall, the third wide receiver on the depth chart if everyone is healthy, caught eight passes for 117 yards. The one Jones passing touchdown went to Kyle Juszczyk, the fullback. Another injury of note, defensive end Nick Bosa will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

9. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Last Week: 13-10 loss at Cleveland Browns

The loss was embarrassing. There is no excuse for a team the caliber of Green Bay to lose to the Browns. The offense, which had been humming all season, fully stalled out. There was no run game at all, and quarterback Jordan Love was sacked five times. The loss cannot be pinned on the defense. Two of the Browns’ scoring drives started with great field position because of miscues by the offense and special teams. The Packers will get a bounce-back opportunity in prime-time next week.

Up Next: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

10. Washington Commanders (2-1)

Last Week: 41-24 win vs Las Vegas Raiders

With quarterback Jayden Daniels sidelined with a sprained knee, the Commanders leaned on the ground game. They rushed for 201 yards, and three different players scored on the ground. On the other side of the ball, they dominated the trenches, holding the Raiders below 100 yards rushing.

Up Next: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

11. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

Last Week: 44-13 win vs New Orleans Saints

Everything went right for the Seahawks, which allows for some under-the-radar players to be highlighted. Rookie wide receiver Tory Horton returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second. Horton was not the only returner to make an impact, as fellow wide receiver Dareke Young returned two kicks for a total of 92 yards.

Up Next: at Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

12. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

Last Week: 33-26 loss at Philadelphia Eagles

Games against the Eagles are not normally decided by the passing game, but this week was an exception. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both put up good numbers, but had different games. Nacua put up 11 catches for 112 yards, while Adams had three catches for 56 yards and a score. Adams saw eight targets. On the flip side, the Rams could not stop the Eagles passing attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw three touchdowns, one each to wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Up Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

Last Week: 21-14 win at New England Patriots

The question in Pittsburgh had been whether the defense was good enough for the team to find success. This week, the Steelers defense allowed 369 total yards, 26 first downs and four trips to the redzone. And yet, they held the Patriots to just two touchdowns and forced five turnovers. Was this simply the Patriots being unable to hold onto the football, or did the Steelers figure something out on defense? Only time will tell.

Up Next: vs Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ( in Dublin, Ireland)

14. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

Last Week: 22-9 win at New York Giants

There was not a more clear bounce-back spot than the Chiefs on Sunday night. Even without their top two passing catching options, the Chiefs looked like what we have seen from them for years. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is becoming a hero in Kansas City, he led the way with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. The biggest bright spot was the secondary. The Chiefs limited Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers to just two catches for 13 yards. Nabers entered the week leading the NFL in receiving yards.

Up Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

15. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

Last Week: 48-10 win vs Cincinnati Bengals

Hello Isaiah Rodgers! The fifth-year cornerback played a career game, scoring two touchdowns. One came off a pick-six, the other after he forced a fumble before running it back. Rodgers’ 153 return yards were more than what Bengals quarterback Jake Browning had passing (140). Running back Jordan Mason was able to calm some of the fears about the Minnesota rushing attack after fellow running back Aaron Jones Sr. was put onto injured reserve. Mason rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Up Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (will be played in Dublin, Ireland)

16. Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

Last Week: 16-15 loss at San Francisco 49ers

The Cardinals could not seem to figure out their offense. James Conner was lost for the season with an ankle injury, leaving the running back room in the hands of Trey Benson and Emari Demercado. Demercado had a costly third-down drop in the third quarter that forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal from the red zone. That was not the only big drop for the Cardinals, as earlier in the drive wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. dropped a pass that was placed right in his hands. The pass catchers for Arizona have developed a drop problem that needs to be resolved soon.

Up Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

17. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Last Week: 31-14 loss at Chicago Bears

The scariest part of this game for Cowboys fans was not the fact that their defense allowed Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to throw four touchdown passes. It was not the fact that their quarterback, Dak Prescott, threw two interceptions. Rather, it was that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb left the game with an ankle injury. Lamb has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is now expected to miss 3-4 games.

Up Next: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

18. New England Patriots (1-2)

Last Week: 21-14 loss vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Look back to this loss as the point where TreVeyon Henderson became the starting running back for the Patriots. Ball security matters, and fellow running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson could not hold onto the football. Stevenson fumbled twice while Gibson lost one. Through the air, tight end Hunter Henry is establishing himself as one of quarterback Drake Maye’s favorite targets. Henry caught all eight of his targets for 90 yards and two scores.

Up Next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

19. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Last Week: 30-0 loss at Carolina Panthers

This embarrassment cannot be pinned on the defense. They held the Panthers to just 224 total yards and allowed only two touchdowns. The offense could not accomplish anything. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr, who had looked so strong to this point, threw two interceptions. Special teams does not get a pass either, as kicker Parker Romo missed his field-goal attempts. This comes after the Falcons released kicker Younghoe Koo this week.

Up Next: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

20. Chicago Bears (1-2)

Last Week: 31-14 win vs Dallas Cowboys

The first two games for the Bears were against divisional opponents, teams who have played against coach Ben Johnson’s offensive scheme repeatedly from his time with the Lions. This week they went outside the division, and the offense came to life. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, while rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III finally got involved. He went for 101 yards on three catches, and added a touchdown. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds anchored the defense with 15 tackles and two interceptions.

Up Next: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

Last Week: 17-10 win vs Houston Texans

The Jaguars defense forced three turnovers in the win, with linebacker Devin Lloyd recovering a fumble, while defensive backs Jourdan Lewis and Antonio Johnson both picked off a pass. On offense, tight end Brenton Strange led the way as a reliable target, catching six passes for 61 yards. Running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten both got into the end zone despite limited yardage.

Up Next: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

22. Denver Broncos (1-2)

Last Week: 23-20 loss at Los Angeles Chargers

For the second week in a row, the Broncos lost on a walk-off field goal. They played well again this week, with Courtland Sutton leading the way on offense and Nik Bonitto on defense. The wide receiver had six catches for 118 yards and a score, while the linebacker had two sacks. Being able to close out games is a skill, and the Broncos currently lack it.

Up Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

Last Week: 48-10 loss at Minnesota Vikings

Week 2 made quarterback Jake Browning look like he could do enough to keep the Bengals afloat with Joe Burrow sidelined. This week threw all of that out the window. Browning threw two interceptions and could not get anything rolling on offense. Without the threat of the pass, the Vikings were able to load up against the run, holding running back Chase Brown to just three yards across 10 carries.

Up Next: at Denver Broncos, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

24. New York Jets (0-3)

Last Week: 29-27 loss at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In what was a weird slate of football, the Jets joined the list of teams to block a field goal with less than two minutes to go in the game. The ensuing return for a touchdown gave them the lead, but they could not stop the Buccaneers’ game-winning drive. A question moving forward for the Jets: Does Braelon Allen supplant Breece Hall as the top running back? Allen produced better efficiency on fewer carries for the second week in a row.

Up Next: at Miami Dolphins, Monday, 7:15 p.m.

25. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

Last Week: 30-0 win vs Atlanta Falcons

Defense led the way for the Panthers’ first win. Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade made a phenomenal play to jump a pass and return the interception for a touchdown. Cornerback Mike Jackson also pulled in an interception. This win came without much offensive production, but if the Carolina defense can play this well again, more wins will follow.

Up Next: at New England Patriots, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

26. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

Last Week: 13-10 win vs Green Bay Packers

A stagnant offense got a boost from rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins saw 18 of the team’s 19 carries, and turned it into 94 yards and a touchdown. The pass rush is the biggest reason for the win, led by 1.5 sacks from defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Holding one of the best teams in football to 10 points speaks volumes to the potential of the Cleveland defense.

Up Next: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

Last Week: 41-24 loss at Washington Commanders

Despite spending their first-round pick on offensive weapons each of the last two years, it appears the Raiders would prefer to run their offense through Tre Tucker. The third-year wide receiver caught eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns and was the one bright spot for a stagnant Raiders offense. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty set his career high with 63 rushing yards, but is still yet to average four yards per carry in a game.

Up Next: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

28. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Last Week: 31-21 loss at Buffalo Bills

There is no shame in losing in Buffalo, the best team in football, and the Dolphins held their own throughout the game. It was tied at 21 in the fourth quarter, but the defense was unable to get the stops it needed to stay alive. On offense, rookie running back Ollie Gordon II got into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Up Next: vs. New York Jets, Monday, 7:15 p.m.

29. New York Giants (0-3)

Last Week: 22-9 loss vs Kansas City Chiefs

What is the identity of this Giants team? It was supposed to be the pass rush, and while linebacker Brian Burns recorded another sack, its defense was unable to contain quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Running back Cam Skattebo is becoming a bright spot for the offense, where he led the team in rushing yards with 60, as well as receiving yards with 61. The rumor mill will continue to spin as the voices calling for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to replace Russell Wilson will get louder with each loss.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

30. Tennessee Titans (0-3)

Last Week: 41-20 loss vs Indianapolis Colts

It is important to look for the bright spots with a young team led by a rookie quarterback. Cam Ward continues to improve, and he bounced back from his opening drive interception to play a decent game. He found fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor for the wide receiver’s second touchdown in as many weeks and is building a rapport with tight end Chig Okonkwo. Being able to establish the run will take pressure off the young passer, and the Titans have failed to do that thus far with Tony Pollard going for just 45 yards on 16 carries.

Up Next: at Houston Texans, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

31. Houston Texans (0-3)

Last Week: 17-10 loss at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Texans have been the most disappointing team to begin the regular season. The defense will be happy holding the Jaguars to 17 points, but the offense looks just plain bad. The run game is nonexistent without Joe Mixon, who remains out with a foot injury. Fellow running backs Nick Chubb and Woody Marks have been unable to get it done. Through the air, Nico Collins looked like a bright spot until he lost a fumble with just over two minutes left in the game. The wide receiver still went for 104 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Up Next: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

32. New Orleans Saints (0-3)

Last Week: 44-13 loss at Seattle Seahawks

The crown for worst team in football now rests on the head of the Saints. While individual stats may look fine, the Saints could not sustain a drive or slow down the Seahawks. The one bright spot would be the run defense, which held the Seahawks to 2.6 yards per carry. Even that was not truly positive, as running back Kenneth Walker III was able to score twice.

Up Next: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

