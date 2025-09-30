NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Another Jaguars Victory Leads to Leap Up

The Jacksonville Jaguars are quietly having an incredible start to the season. They sit at 3-1 after their win at the then-undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That’s good enough to be tied with the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South.

Although they had different results on the field, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins moved up in the power rankings. That is not the only thing these two teams have in common, as both are now dealing with injuries to their starting wide receivers.

Week 4 saw the first tie of the season, when the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers battled to a 40-40 score after overtime Sunday night.

1. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Last Week: 31-19 win vs. New Orleans Saints

Another game, another James Cook touchdown. The running back cannot be stopped, as he went for 117 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Entering the season there were concerns Cook would begin giving up work to fellow running back Ray Davis, but those have been silenced. Cook had 22 carries compared to just one for Davis.

Up Next: vs. New England Patriots, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

Last Week: 31-25 win at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special teams made their mark again this week. After returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown last week, the Eagles kicked off the scoring with a punt block, which safety Sydney Brown scooped up and returned for a score. Tight end Dallas Goedert once again provided big production on limited touches. He caught all four of his targets, and turned two of them into touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, 1 p.m.

3. Detroit Lions (3-1)

Last Week: 34-10 win vs. Cleveland Browns

The Lions’ high-powered offense was held in check for most of the game against the strong Cleveland defense, but the defense for Detroit picked up the slack. Cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Kerby Joseph both picked off Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson also got in on the fun, recording two sacks and a forced fumble. The offensive struggles for the Lions were highlighted by running back David Montgomery, who was only able to gain 12 yards on nine carries.

Up Next: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Last Week: 31-25 loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Buccaneers’ perfect season came to an end at the hands of the defending champions. Late-game magic had been the recipe for success to this point in the season, but the magic ran out against the Eagles’ defense. Costly turnovers stifled the comeback, with running back Bucky Irving fumbling in the third quarter and quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a red-zone interception in the fourth. Kicker Chase McLaughlin hit the longest field goal of his career, a 65-yarder, to end the first half.

Up Next: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

Last Week: 37-20 win vs. Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way by throwing for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his return from a shoulder injury and led the team in both rushing and receiving yards. One of the defensive highlights came from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. Tillery brought down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for a sack while Jackson attempted to stiff-arm his way free.

Up Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

6. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

Last Week: 23-20 win at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle outgunned the Cardinals in the Thursday night battle. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 229 yards, while running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combined for 120 yards rushing. On defense, the Seahawks picked off two passes, but it was cornerback Devon Witherspoon who stood out. He was all over the field, recording nine total tackles, a half sack and a pass breakup.

Up Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

Last Week: 24-21 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Steelers left Dublin victorious, albeit not without a few bruises. Running back Jaylen Warren was ruled out pregame, but his backfield mate Kenneth Gainwell more than stepped up. Gainwell turned 19 carries into 99 yards and two scores, as well as catching six passes for 35 yards. While it was 24-6 entering the fourth quarter, the Steelers nearly allowed the Vikings to come back, but the defense stepped up after giving up touchdowns on back-to-back drives. They forced a turnover on downs with just 14 seconds left in the game to secure the win.

Up Next: Bye

8. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

Last Week: 21-18 loss at New York Giants

Outgaining a team by 88 yards and throwing for 97 more yards is typically a recipe for success. For the Chargers, it resulted in their first loss of the season. Penalties and turnovers were the catalyst. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw two interceptions, and the Chargers were flagged 14 times for 107 yards. Two standouts from this matchup were running back Omarion Hampton and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu. Hampton rushed for 128 yards and a score, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. Tuipulotu anchored the defense, recording four sacks.

Up Next: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

9. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Last Week: 27-20 win vs. Indianapolis Colts

In the fourth quarter the Rams found the big plays they needed. First it was quarterback Matthew Stafford linking up with wide receiver Puka Nacua for a 9-yard score, then wide receiver Tutu Atwell scored from 88 yards out on a pass from Stafford. The late touchdown was not all Nacua did on the day. He finished the game with 13 catches for 170 yards. Safety Kam Curl put the game on ice with an interception on the Colts’ last drive.

Up Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

10. Washington Commanders (2-2)

Last Week: 34-27 loss at Atlanta Falcons

With both quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin missing the game due to injury, the Commanders could not find enough offense to keep up with Atlanta. While it was able to generate a turnover, the Washington defense gave up 435 yards, 307 through the air. The bright spot for the Commanders was the continued growth from wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. The brother of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey caught a touchdown, his second of the year. Both have come from quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

11. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

Last Week: 40-40 tie at Dallas Cowboys

In the Week 3 loss to the Browns, the offense could not finish drives. This week’s tie comes down to the defense not getting stops. It gave up 436 yards, forced no turnovers and had just one sack. The offense was rejuvenated, with quarterback Jordan Love throwing for 337 yards and three scores, two of which went to wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Running back Josh Jacobs had 86 yards rushing as well as 71 yards receiving on four catches. He scored twice on the ground.

Up Next: Bye

12. Indianapolis Colts (3-1)

Last Week: 27-20 loss at Los Angeles Rams

The first loss of the season for the Colts should not have occurred. Leading by three in the third quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for what should have been a 75-yard touchdown. Instead, Mitchell dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, and the play resulted in a touchback for the Rams. This swung momentum, and the Colts ended up dropping the game. Jones came back to earth after a scorching start to the season, throwing two interceptions.

Up Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 1 p.m.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

Last Week: 26-21 win at San Francisco 49ers

Before the season it was said that the Jaguars’ pass rush would need to step up if the team was going to take the next step. Apparently that is not the case. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked just once, but the second level came to play. Linebacker Devin Lloyd, who is becoming a staple of the power rankings, picked off two passes. Wide receiver Parker Washington returned a punt 87 yards for a score, and the offense just needed two scores to secure the victory.

Up Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

14. San Francisco 49ers (3-1)

Last Week: 26-21 loss vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian McCaffrey is looking like the entirety of the 49ers offense. The running back had 11 targets, and finished with 17 carries for 49 yards, as well as six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Just four wide receivers caught passes Sunday. Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson and Kendrick Bourne combined to record eight catches for 107 yards.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

15. Baltimore Ravens (1-3)

Last Week: 37-20 loss at Kansas City Chiefs

It is officially time to start panicking if you are a Ravens fan. While the schedule has been challenging, starting 1-3 is not a spot a Super Bowl contender should be in. To make matters worse, quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with what was called a hamstring injury. A 71-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill late in the fourth quarter made the score look closer, but the Ravens were dominated in all phases of this one.

Up Next: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

16. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1)

Last Week: 40-40 tie vs. Green Bay Packers

Entering the season it was well known that the Cowboys offense would need to be the driving force. With wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sidelined with a high ankle sprain, it looked like the offense would be unable to do enough to stay in games. Wide receivers George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert shut that down with their play Sunday night. Pickens caught eight passes for 134 yards and two scores, while Tolbert finished with 61 yards on four catches. The defense needed just one stop in overtime to leave with a victory, but allowed the Packers to march down the field with a 13-play, 64-yard drive to hit the game tying field goal.

Up Next: at New York Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m.

17. New England Patriots (2-2)

Last Week: 42-13 win vs. Carolina Panthers

Last week the question was whether the fumbling of running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson would benefit TreVeyon Henderson. The win against the Panthers showed that the biggest beneficiary is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had his best game as a Patriot by catching six passes for 101 yards. Special teams played a big role for the Patriots as well, with cornerback Marcus Jones returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.

Up Next: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

18. Denver Broncos (2-2)

Last Week: 28-3 win vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The defense came to play for Denver. It held the Bengals to just 159 yards of total offense, shutting down everything that was thrown at it. That is despite forcing no turnovers. On offense, everyone got involved. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 101 yards, and his backfield mate RJ Harvey added 58 on the ground and 40 through the air, including a receiving touchdown. Next week against the Eagles will present a test for both sides of the ball.

Up Next: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 1 p.m.

19. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

Last Week: 23-20 loss vs. Seattle Seahawks

Despite the loss and the two interceptions from quarterback Kyler Murray, the passing game was what Cardinals fans should be most encouraged in. Namely, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison, who has struggled this season, but broke through with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. The ground game without running back James Conner struggled, with Trey Benson turning eight carries into 35 yards. Murray threw the ball 41 times, showing the coaching staff does not have as much confidence in Benson as they had with Conner.

Up Next: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

20. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

Last Week: 34-27 win vs. Washington Commanders

This is how you should bounce back after an embarrassing loss. Following being shut out by the Panthers in Week 3, Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons came out firing. The second-year quarterback threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns. The three beneficiaries of this were running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. Robinson caught four passes for 106 yards and added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. London caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Pitts, the University of Florida product, caught five passes for 70 yards and a score.

Up Next: Bye

21. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

Last Week: 24-21 loss at Pittsburgh Steelers

Carson Wentz came out firing in Ireland. He threw 46 passes, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The quarterback repeatedly targeted wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jefferson hauled in 10 passes for 126 yards, while Addison only caught four of his 10 targets in his return from suspension. Addison was able to record 114 yards, highlighted by an 81-yard catch and run that nearly resulted in a score.

JORDAN ADDISON WITH AN 81 YARD PLAY CRAZY TACKLE BY PEYTON WILSON TO STOP THE TOUCHDOWN

pic.twitter.com/ZlMDT5vEOC — JPA (@jasrifootball) September 28, 2025

Up Next: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (London Game)

22. Chicago Bears (2-2)

Last Week: 25-24 win at Las Vegas Raiders

The Bears won this game, and that is all that matters at the end of the day. However, this game had no business being as close as it was. The defense picked off Raiders quarterback Geno Smith three times, and the Raiders still had a chance to win with 38 seconds left. A blocked field goal gave Chicago the victory, but the offense will need to look more like it did in Week 3 if it wants to win games. The defense did its job, with safety Kevin Byard III leading the way with two interceptions.

Up Next: Bye

23. New York Giants (1-3)

Last Week: 21-18 win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Jaxson Dart era in New York started with a bang. The rookie quarterback came out clicking, throwing for a touchdown and running for another. Most importantly, Dart did not turn the ball over. The defense was the reason for the victory, with the much-talked-about-pass rushers leading the way. Linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux each recorded a sack, while the Giants’ other first-round pick Abdul Carter generated pressure which resulted in five quarterback hits. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II picked off a pass, and nearly scored on the return. Unfortunately for the Giants, star wide receiver Malik Nabers is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Up Next: at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 1 p.m.

24. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

Last Week: 34-10 loss at Detroit Lions

Quinshon Judkins continues to show off for the Browns. Despite missing Week 1, Judkins is top 20 in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He added 82 yards and a score to his total this week. He also caught four passes for 33 yards. On defense, the Browns recorded no sacks after picking up at least three in each of their first three games.

Up Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (London Game)

25. Miami Dolphins (1-3)

Last Week: 27-21 win vs. New York Jets

The Dolphins are finally in the win column, but it came at a hefty price. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a dislocated knee, which will keep him out at least the rest of the season. The positive for Miami was the play of tight end Darren Waller. In his first game with the Dolphins Waller caught three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns.

Up Next: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

26. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

Last Week: 28-3 loss at Denver Broncos

Cincinnati’s offense could not get anything going. Ja’Marr Chase was held to just 23 yards on five catches, while fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins led the team with 32 yards on three catches. Running back Chase Brown was only able to muster 40 yards on the ground as the Bengals were kept out of the end zone all night. On defense, linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. recorded the only highlight with a second-quarter interception.

Up Next: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

27. Carolina Panthers (1-3)

Last Week: 42-13 loss at New England Patriots

The positive is that the Panthers did not turn the ball over. The Panthers could only muster 13 points and simply could not move the ball and finish drives. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed his one field goal attempt as well as an extra point.

Up Next: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

Last Week: 25-24 loss vs. Chicago Bears

For three weeks the power rankings section on the Raiders has talked about how disappointing Ashton Jeanty has been. That means the only thing to talk about this week is how well he played. The first-round running back went for 138 yards and a score on the ground, and added two catches for 17 yards. He scored on both of his catches. The offense ran through its highly drafted players rather than wide receiver Tre Tucker, and were a field goal attempt away from leaving with a victory.

Up Next: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m.

29. Houston Texans (1-3)

Last Week: 26-0 win vs. Tennessee Titans

The first win for Houston came in resounding fashion. The defense shut out Tennessee, picking up two sacks and an interception. Defensive end Danielle Hunter recorded both sacks, while lockdown cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had the interception. There was talk entering the week about how flat the running game had looked. Rookie Woody Marks stepped up this week, rushing for 69 yards and a score. He had an impact through the air as well, catching four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 1 p.m.

30. New York Jets (0-4)

Last Week: 27-21 loss at Miami Dolphins

Quarterback Justin Fields returned to play this week and looked phenomenal. He threw for 226 yards and a touchdown while adding 81 yards and a score on the ground. Costly fumbles kept the Jets out of this game. Fields lost one in the second quarter while driving in Dolphins territory, and running back Braelon Allen lost another from the Dolphins 6-yard line in the first quarter.

Up Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 1 p.m.

31. New Orleans Saints (0-4)

Last Week: 31-19 loss at Buffalo Bills

There is no shame in losing to the best team in football, and the Saints put up a fight the whole way. They cut the lead to two in the fourth quarter after a Blake Grupe field goal, but watched the Bills score twice after that to put the game away. Wide receiver Chris Olave had an eventful day, catching a touchdown, but also throwing an interception. Running back Kendre Miller had one of the best games of his career, turning 11 carries into 65 yards and a score.

https://twitter.com/BettingPros/status/1972368485457199323

Up Next: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m.

32. Tennessee Titans (0-4)

Last Week: 26-0 loss at Houston Texans

This was the game the Titans needed to win. A chance for their rookie quarterback to gain confidence against a winless team. Instead, Cam Ward completed 38% of his passes, threw an interception and was shut out. It is not easy to find a win on the Titans upcoming schedule either, as they take a trip out West to face the Cardinals next week, and then stay on the road to face the Raiders.

Up Next: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Category: Atlanta Falcons, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers