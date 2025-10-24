Magic Shine, Heat Stumble Amid NBA Turmoil

The NBA season is three days old, and already there are storylines galore. From FBI investigations to an extraterrestrial invasion in San Antonio, there is plenty around the league to get caught up on.

In Florida, the Orlando Magic (1-0) and Miami Heat (0-1) opened the season in a 125-121 Magic victory in which the newcomers led the way.

FBI Gambling Probe

Heat guard Terry Rozier was one of three NBA names arrested Thursday. These arrests are tied to two separate cases, with Rozier’s involving betting on games.

Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested, with his case tied to cheating in illegal poker games. Multiple Italian crime families were included in the court documents.

While it is never good optics for the league when a player or coach is arrested, the ties to gambling raise questions about multiple of the league’s recent partnerships. Over the past years, the NBA has drawn closer connections with sportsbooks. From league-wide marketing partnerships to the media pushing their own sportsbook, the question arises if the NBA is doing more to hurt the integrity of the game with these partnerships than they are growing the game.

‘You Merely Adopted the Darkness’

Desmond Bane was brought in this offseason by the Magic to score the basketball. They lacked 3-point shooting, and Bane was supposed to be the solution. Through one game, he is. Bane shot 50% from 3, scoring 23 points in the Magic victory.

Miami faced a similar dilemma of finding perimeter shooting over the summer. It landed on Norman Powell, who also delivered. Powell finished with 28 points on 50% from three. Both of these marksmen hold the potential success of their teams in their hands, and while Powell outscored him, Bane leads the season series 1-0.

Steal the Show

All eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg in Dallas. The Mavericks (0-1) announced that Flagg would be starting at point guard for their season opener, and the fans were buzzing over how he would produce. Those in attendance saw a show, but not from Flagg.

Victor Wembanyama and the visiting San Antonio Spurs (1-0) defeated the Mavericks 125-92. Wembanyama showed out, putting up 40 points, 15 rebounds and three rebounds in just 30 minutes. The Frenchmen put the league on notice, but was not the only player to make a statement during opening week.

Other Notable Performances

Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander picked up right where he left off. Through two games, SGA is averaging 45 points. The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) have begun their title defense by winning each of their first two games in double OT. That is without their second leading scorer from last season, Jalen Williams, who is out with a wrist injury.

It is not always the superstars doing the scoring. The Denver Nuggets (0-1) season kicked off last night, and Aaron Gordon hit 10 3-pointers en route to 50 points. Gordon set his new career high, besting his previous high of 41 way back in 2017 when he was on the Magic.

Two of the stars from the 2025 NCAA Championship winning Florida Gators basketball team made their NBA debuts this week. Both Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard put up strong performances, and are earning the trust of their respective coaching staffs. Clayton recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the Utah Jazz (1-0) opening victory, while Richard was awarded the game ball after the Golden State Warriors (2-0) defeated the Los Angeles Lakers (0-1).

