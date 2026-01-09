Back From Injury, Christian Rodriguez Set to Make Big Impact for 2026 Gators Baseball

Christian Rodriguez now sees the bright side in the injury that kept him off the field for a year.

Nearly two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the UF redshirt sophomore reliever has worked to put a positive spin on the time he spent in the dugout. Even as a brief flicker of frustration crosses his face when he recalls that stretch, Rodriguez avoids dwelling on it, acknowledging simply that it was tough before quickly turning back to how the experience shaped him. Now, heading into the 2026 Gators baseball season, he is settling into his role both on and off the mound.

The 6-foot right-hander came to UF as top recruit from Coral Springs, Florida. During his time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he went 29-2 with a 1.19 ERA and 310 strikeouts in 188 ⅔ innings, while holding opposing batters to a .115 average. He also earned several accolades prior to college, including the 2023 MaxPreps National Player of the Year, 2023 Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Year and 2023 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Baseball. He capped off his prep career by leading his team to an undefeated 29-0 record and a 2023 Class 7A state championship title. Rodriguez was expected to make an immediate impact as a freshman. However, his freshman season didn’t go the way many had hoped. Rodriguez redshirted in 2024 after undergoing surgery prior to the start of the season. He says he learned a lot from the experience.

He returned to the mound in 2025, making 22 relief appearances while posting a 1-0 record, 5.32 ERA and a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Rodriguez got stronger as the year progressed; he didn’t allow an earned run in nine of his final 11 appearances.

“I kind of had a rocky year last year, my first year coming back,” he said. “But, you know, it made me appreciate little things more. It just made me mentally stronger.”

A key part of his return, Rodriguez said, was the support from his teammates.

Christian Rodriguez made 22 relief appearances for the Gators as a freshman, striking out 31 batters in 23 2/3 innings. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

“I was fortunate enough to have a great group of older guys who took me under their wing and made me feel like I could do something even if I wasn’t playing,” he said.

Fellow Gators reliever Joshua Whritenour also underwent Tommy John surgery this past year, similarly causing him to miss his freshman season. The right-hander said he used his time off productively, learning from the players around him.

“I was kind of just taking little bits and notes and stuff like that,” Whritenour said. “Being in the dugout all year, I got to listen to it.”

The Gators have 19 new players, a mix of freshmen and transfers, on the roster this upcoming season. Rodriguez said a big part of transitioning into the new year is embracing his role as a leader.

“I feel like I’ve been through a lot in this program,” he said. “I think letting go of just myself and kind of helping some of the younger guys and new kids work up to what they need to be and what they want to be.”

Florida’s pitching staff looks strong heading into the 2026 season. A starting rotation led by Liam Peterson and Aidan King is being counted on to make a major impact. Peterson, ranked No. 5 on Baseball America’s top 2026 MLB draft prospects list, led the Gators in victories, games started and strikeouts this past season, while King, who had an outstanding freshman season, posted a 2.58 ERA and held opponents to a .214 batting average.

Rodriguez and Whritenour, meanwhile, are expected to be key parts of a Florida bullpen that looks to be more consistent. Both will be counted on to get key outs late in games. Rodriguez says Florida’s bullpen strength gives him confidence.

“Just knowing that if I go out there and it’s not my day, knowing that I got guys who are going to come in and pick me up, it’s a very comforting feeling,” he said. “You don’t have to do it all yourself.”

A year after returning to the field, Rodriguez has found his place again. With new faces and a powerful bullpen around him, the reliever is embracing his journey as more than just a player — but a team leader.

