Back With a Bang: Cade Kurland Eager for Return To Gators’ Lineup

The sound of gloves popping and cleats scuffing the dirt may be routine on Florida’s baseball field. But for Gators redshirt junior second baseman Cade Kurland, every moment feels like a second chance.

Last season, he watched much of the action from the dugout. Kurland was injured just 11 games into the season, dislocating his shoulder March 1 against Miami while diving to his left for a ground ball. He tried to come back and play through the injury twice before finally undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in April.

Now fully healthy, Florida’s heartbeat is back. But Kurland isn’t just returning to the lineup; he’s returning to the spotlight. Not just as a player, but as a leader, mentor and older brother – both literally and figuratively.

“Coming in as a freshman, you rely on the older guys because you don’t know what’s right from wrong,” Kurland said. “Now that’s my job, to make sure everyone that hasn’t been through it knows how to do it and to keep everyone accountable.”

That accountability began the moment he was sidelined. Kurland channeled his frustration into discipline. He traded at-bats for physical therapy sessions, workouts for rehab, and downtime for recovery time.

“I pretty much did PT [physical therapy] five days a week,” said Kurland, who was granted a medical hardship waiver after missing most of the ’25 season. “At first, I couldn’t do anything upper body, so I hammered my legs in the gym and did what I could with my right arm. It was a slow, steady progression.”

Kurland’s return adds a steady veteran bat to the heart of the Gators’ order. The 5-foot-11 spark plug hit 17 homers as a freshman, then 14 more in 2024 despite playing much of the season with a broken hand. He was off to a good start in 2025 – batting .315 with three homers and 15 RBIs in just 10 games – before the injury cut it short.

After getting back on the field this fall during preseason scrimmages, Kurland said his body feels ready to go as spring practice begins and the Feb. 13 season opener against the University of Alabama-Birmingham rapidly approaches.

“[My shoulder] feels great,” Kurland said. “I’m happy with where I’m at. [I’m getting work in] before the season starts. That’s more time to get the body right.”

Kurland’s return coincides with a major team reboot. Nineteen new players have joined the roster – including his younger brother Rivers Kurland, a freshman pitcher. With so many new faces, culture becomes a priority, and Kurland has leaned in.

“We’ve got a really good group,” he said. “The coaches have done a nice job with team-building stuff like dodgeball, and that chemistry has translated on the field. Having my brother here makes it even more special. I get to keep tabs on him and watch him grow.”

Few relationships are as central on the diamond as the double-play duo, and Kurland has built a strong connection with Gators’ probable new starting shortstop Sam Miller.

“He’s awesome; he’s my boy,” Kurland said. “You spend so much time together that those relationships become inseparable.”

Cade Kurland has been one of the most consistent bats in the UF lineup throughout his career. He has 34 homers and 109 RBIs in 144 career games. (Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF)

Miller, the 2025 Ivy League Player of the Year, is excited to be able to play with – and learn from – Kurland. The senior transfer arrives in Gainesville after back-to-back excellent seasons at Columbia, batting .338 in 2025 and leading the conference in both home runs (16) and RBIs (57).

“He’s a good guy, a veteran guy, knows a lot,” Miller said. “I’m excited to keep getting better with him.”

Kurland’s leadership is equally visible off the field, where he’s applying lessons from his finance major to the game itself.

“In investing, you have to be patient and focus on the long term,” Kurland said. “It’s the same in baseball, control what you can and trust the process.”

That mindset helped him navigate the long months of recovery, reinforcing his identity as one of the most driven athletes on the team. “I’m the hardest worker in the room. I pride myself on that,” Kurland said. “Show up early, stay late, take more swings, lift more. Eat right. Sleep right.”

He also recalls the moment he knew he belonged: his first at-bat in fall scrimmages with the Gators as a freshman, when he took teammate and future MLB pitcher Hurston Waldrep deep.

“That established my confidence,” he said. “Like, OK, I can do this.”

Growing up in Tampa, Kurland admired players who shared his passionate mentality and fearless style – players such as former Gators catcher and current assistant coach Mike Rivera and former Boston Red Sox All-Star second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

“[Rivera played] like his hair is on fire, and I admire that,” Kurland said. “Same with Dustin Pedroia. All undersized guys who go all out. I aspire to play like that, too.”

While some players return from injury hoping to pick up where they left off, Kurland is aiming for something more. He wants to elevate the team, bring the new Gators into the fold and finish what he started.

“I missed the game, yeah,” he said. “But now I’m back.”

And for the Gators, having Kurland back means more than just filling a position. It means regaining the pulse of their team.

More Florida Baseball:

* After Taking Leap, Gators’ Miller Ready For Challenge of Playing in SEC

* Gators Reliever Whritenour Eager For 2026 Debut After ‘Longest Break’

* Back From Injury, Christian Rodriguez Set to Make Big Impact for 2026 Gators Baseball

Category: Baseball, College Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball