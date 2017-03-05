Gator Gymnastics Upset in Tiger Town

The Florida Gators were upset by the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championships at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU’s campus. They finished second in the SEC standings and will now prepare for their last home meet next Friday against West Virginia. The Gators will say goodbye to one senior during this meet, Claire Boyce. The LSU Tigers finished first in the SEC and will stay put as the second-ranked team in the country behind Oklahoma.

VAULT: PERFECT 10

The Gators started the first half of the meet on the bars and vault. On bars, the Gators had one of their worst rotations of the season, starting off the meet very weak. Alex McMurtry, who normally scores close to a 9.9 on bars had some uncharacteristic mistakes and scored a 9.45. The Gators finished off the first rotation a full point behind LSU and needed to step up big time on vault, and that’s just what they did. Alex McMurtry bounced back in a big way from her bars routine, scoring her second perfect 10 of her career on vault. This brought the Gators score pretty close to the Tigers and it was anyone’s meet at this point, LSU 99.05 while Florida scored 98.30.

SECOND HALF – TIGERS PULL AWAY

The Florida Gators started off the second half of the meet on floor and got a pretty slow start. Normally, the entire floor rotation that consists of Grace McLaughlin, Rachel Gowey, Rachel Slocum, Amelia Hundley, Alex McMurtry and Alicia Boren, score above a 9.8. However, that was not the case tonight. The first three floor routines scored below the normal 9.8, putting the Gators in a hole that they could not seem to dig themselves out of. Amelia, Alex and Alicia had pretty good scores, it was not until Alicia Boren’s routine that above a 9.9 was recorded. The Gators finished off the meet on bars and lost to the Tigers with a final score of 196.60.