Gators Gymnastics Goes For Perfect SEC Campaign

The number two Gator gymnastics team could not ask for a better season so far. The team is 8-0 and clinched its second consecutive SEC regular-season title last week in its victory over number eight Alabama.

Florida closes out conference play when it travels to 10th ranked Georgia (3-2) on Friday, and one more achievement is on the line. If the Gators win, the team will conclude regular-season conference play undefeated for the first time in program history.

Florida coach Jenny Rowland knows what is on the line and has confidence in her team.

Gators Trending Up

The Gators total of 198.05 last week against Alabama was the team’s second-highest score of the season, and Florida has now posted six of the nation’s top 10 scores in 2020.

The team has increased its beam score each of the last four weeks, and its vault score each of the last three. Sophomore Leah Clapper played an integral role in the Gators’ high balance beam output. She posted a career-best 9.975 to claim the event title. She had this to say, excitedly, about her performance.

Trinity Thomas claimed another all-around win against Alabama to earn yet another SEC Gymnast of the Week honor. The extraordinary is becoming the norm for the sophomore this season, as this is her sixth time taking home the honor.

Another @SEC Gymnast of the Week for @Gym_Trin!

👏👏👏👏👏👏 What she did last Friday:

✔️ Led league all-arounders with her winning total of 39.65

✔️ Sixth AA win of 2020 & 12th as a 🐊

✔️ 21 event wins leads 🐊🤸‍♀️ ➡️https://t.co/QYMP1XhX3o#GoGators pic.twitter.com/am5sNGONnq — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 25, 2020

Deja Vu in the Form of Gymdogs

Georgia looks to hand Florida its first SEC loss of the season, which is something they have experience in doing. In February of last season, then number seven Georgia upset the then number three Gators in Gainesville to give Florida its first conference loss of the year.

Georgia registered its highest road score of the season last week in their win over number 12 Kentucky. Senior Sabrina Vega led the team in beam, floor, and all-around scores, and the reigning SEC Specialist of the Year will look to keep the momentum going.

Also, sophomore Gymdog Rachel Baumann is the younger sister of Florida senior Alyssa Baumann. This is the first time they have competed against each other since last season’s upset. Both Baumann’s have been in every lineup for their team so far this year.