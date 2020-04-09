Hevesy Making Most of Bizarre Offseason

The loss of spring practice is not stopping Florida football from getting work in. Co-Offensive Coordinator John Hevesy is finding unique ways to help the Gators’ offensive line prepare for 2020.

Hevesy meets with his players over zoom to look at film and discuss the fundamentals. He said he’s had the chance to slow down the learning process and breakdown what needs to be worked on.

Through watching the video, Hevesy noticed improvements as the season progressed. But now, the players can break down what they missed in ways that are not as easy to do during the season and take the next step in their game.

Hevesy said he thinks the players are developing a better understanding of the game:

Alone Together, As They’ve Been Saying

While the players cannot practice together, they are still getting workouts in from their homes. Throughout the stay-at-home measures, the goal is to keep the team active and in shape.

Hevesy said staying active is a priority while at home:

They continue their workout to the best of their abilities given they cannot go to the facilities or work with the team in-person, and they have succeeded in sticking to their schedules.

Next-Man-UP Mentality

Despite the limited work they can do, Hevesy is set on determining who will succeed center Nick Buchanan. During his redshirt senior season, Buchanan helped lead the Gators o-line from the center position. He is confident the Gators have the depth to find his successor.