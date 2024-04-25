Both Gators Golf Squads In Postseason Tournaments

Share Facebook

Both Florida men’s and women’s golf teams are competing in postseason tournaments.

The men are playing in the SEC Tournament in St. Simons Island, Georgia, while the women, who wrapped up their SEC Tournament on April 14 in Belleair, Florida, are the No. 3 seed in the NCAA East Lansing (Michigan) Regional which begins May 6.

Men’s SEC Tournament

The UF men are tied for sixth place in the SEC Tournament. Sophomore Parker Bell and freshman Jack Turner led the way for the Gators in their first appearance in the SEC Championship.

The Gators resume competition today and are paired with the fourth-place Texas A&M Aggies (-4) and the fifth-place Tennessee Volunteers (-3). Vanderbilt is the tournament leader after a round one of 11-under.

The Gators are playing three golfers who have never played in the SEC Championship. Ian Gilligan, who transferred from Long Beach State, joins Bell and Turner. Gilligan is in the No. 1 spot for the Gators this week.

Women Look Ahead

After the 54 holes of the East Lansing Regional, the top five teams and a low individual (not on advancing team) will advance to the national championship in Carlsbad, Calif., from May 17-22.

Since they were introduced in 1993, the Gators have reached 30 out of 31 women’s regionals. The program has won three regional titles, the first in 2008 and the last two back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

The Gators’ star players are Maisie Filler, Paula Francisco and Inès Archer.

Next stop ➡️ East Lansing ⛳️ The Gators earn the No. 3 seed for the programs 30th regional selection 💪#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/AjwDKzNYqZ — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 24, 2024

Teams in the East Lansing Regional

No. 1 USC Trojans

No. 2 Northwestern Wildcats

No. 3 Florida Gators

No. 4 Pepperdine Waves

No. 5 Michigan State Spartans

If those rankings remain throughout the tournament, those five will head to California to compete for a national championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.