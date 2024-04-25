Former UF Standout Patric Young Educates With His New Book

Share Facebook

Twitter

If you have not heard Patric Young‘s story, grab your tissues now.

He’s a man who has been through tragedy but has faced it with perseverance and heart.

The former Florida Gator basketball player published a book titled, Sit to Rise: Turning Your Darkest Pain into Your Brightest Victory in October 2023. Young is coming to Spurrier’s Gridiron Grill on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for a book signing.

I’ve been through the wringer this last year and a half but it’s only motivated me and given me purpose to keep going!! pic.twitter.com/sGFhXDR8t6 — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) February 10, 2024

The Young Story

Young was a 6-foot-9 center and three-year starter at Florida from 2010-14. In those years, he helped Florida reach three-straight Elite Eights and a Final Four while also becoming the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Young scored 1,307 points in his career to rank No. 28 all-time at Florida.

After his college years, Young went on to play pro ball in Italy, Greece and Israel before retiring in 2020 to pursue becoming a studio host for the SEC Network. It’s a talent that he grew at the University of Florida as a broadcasting major in the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

However, just two years after retiring on June 29, 2022, Young’s life was changed forever.

Young was involved in a single-car rollover accident in Nebraska that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He was set to marry his fiancé 10 days after the accident, so the couple kept the date and exchanged vows in the hospital courtyard.

It was an accident that flipped Young’s life completely upside down. He went from an active athlete to a wheelchair. Young took this tragedy in his life and turned it into a story to inspire others.

Young discusses his heart behind his book Sit to Rise and how he hopes to inspire others through it.

Young’s Thoughts on Gator Future

The SEC Network analyst has some strong thoughts on this Gators basketball team.

A player Young really believes in is sophomore guard Denzel Aberdeen.

Aberdeen averaged 3.3 points in 32 appearances for the Gators this past season. He exploded for 20 points shooting 4-for-5 from three as the Gators came back from 18 points down to defeat Texas A&M in the 2024 SEC Tournament semifinals.

Young describes his reasoning behind his excitement and hope for Aberdeen this coming season. Also, why he believes that Aberdeen will be First Team All-SEC.

Young will be at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for book signing.