Gators Softball Gets Run-Ruled By Florida State, 12-3

Jackson Colding April 24, 2024 College Softball, Feature Sports News, Gators Softball, NCAA, SEC 53 Views

The No. 12 Florida Gators softball team lost to the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles 12-3 in five innings Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

This is the first time the Gators (37-11, 12-6 SEC) have been run-ruled at home this season. Florida State (37-10) scored the 12 runs in the fifth inning.

Gator Positives

The Gators played a clean game through four innings. Pitcher Ava Brown gave up one hit through four innings. She also started the scoring with an RBI double in the second to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Reagan Walsh hit a home run in the fourth to make it 2-0. She also hit an RBI single in the home fifth.

However, FSU starter Mimi Gooden (4-0) was able to limit the Gators to one run in three innings to get the win.

UF coach Tim Walton on Brown’s start:

Where it Unraveled

The top of the fifth inning is where the game unraveled for Florida. Florida State scored 12 runs on eight hits.

Katie Dack started the scoring for FSU with an RBI single to make it 2-1. Mackenzie Wooten (2-1) replaced Brown in the circle and her wild pitch tied the game. Kalei Harding hit an RBI single to give FSU the lead and Isa Torres hit a three-run home run to make it 6-2 Seminoles.

Madi Frey reached on a fielder’s choice to make it 7-2 and Amaya Ross hit a single to make it 8-2. A Kaley Mudge RBI single and a Jaysoni Beachum three-run home run concluded the scoring for FSU.

Florida used three different pitchers in the fifth inning. Brown finished with four innings pitched, while giving up three hits and two runs (one earned). Wooten only recorded one out and gave up three runs (two earned). Olivia Miller surrendered seven runs (one earned).

The Gators committed three errors, two at the beginning of the fifth to start FSU’s rally.

Up Next

The Gators travel to Athens, Ga., to take on the No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs in a weekend series. First pitch for Friday’s game is at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

