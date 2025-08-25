Lagway Expected to Start Season Opener

Head coach Billy Napier announced Monday that quarterback DJ Lagway will start this Saturday against Long Island University.

“DJ has been a 100% participant in practice here for several days,” Napier said during media availability. “I think he gets better every day. He’s having a lot of fun playing football and competing. I think he is smiling a lot more often now.”

“So I think he truly enjoys practice and preparing, just the opportunity to get better. I think the kid is consumed with improvement, and he knows the value of practice, so him getting to do that, he’s happy.”

Lagway suffered a calf strain at the beginning of fall camp, which had limited him all of camp. For the most part, Lagway has been doing side drills and controlled seven-on-seven simulations. It was not until Napier announced last week that he had finally started practicing 11-on-11 with the rest of the team.

It has been an up-and-down offseason for Lagway, even before suffering the calf strain. He was in the midst of working his way back after a limited spring due to a right-shoulder injury and a “hernia-type problem” as described by Napier back in the spring.

With LIU presenting the easiest of an otherwise grueling schedule for the Gators, Lagway’s playing time could be limited. With any big lead, Florida likely pulls him out of the game.

Napier declined a question asked by a reporter on whether the coaching staff will call the game any differently now knowing that Lagway is a full go for Week 1.

“Probably won’t say those things publicly, you’re obviously thinking the right way,” Napier said. “I think there is some gamesmanship to that part. But in general, I don’t know if we’re going to disclose our approach with a game plan, but I do think it is what it is.”

Despite battling offseason injuries, Lagway enters the year expected to rank among the nation’s top quarterbacks. The hope is that he can build on last season’s finish, where he helped the Gators finish with a four-game win streak.

As a freshman, Lagway made 12 appearances with seven starts with a 6-1 record. He threw for 1,915 yards with a 59.9 completion percentage and a 12-to-9 touchdown-to-INT ratio. He led all SEC freshmen with 12 completed passes of 40 yards or more.

Lagway has landed on several preseason award watch lists, under the expectation he stays healthy. These include the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award, and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

Florida will get its season underway against LIU Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7pm ET on SEC Network+

Category: College Football, Gator Sports, Gators Football, SEC