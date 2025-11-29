Lane Kiffin Watch: Latest in Gators’ Search for New Coach

Four vacant SEC coaching jobs, one Lane Kiffin.

The most sought after man in college football has still not decided what his final decision is, will it be Florida?

Kiffin will announce his decision Nov. 29, the day after the Egg Bowl between the Rebels and Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement last Friday.

As the season nears concr, more contenders for the Kiffin Sweepstakes keep arising.

Since the firing of Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, the buzz surrounding Kiffin has kept increasing. Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Florida all have their eyes on the Ole Miss head coach, who has the Rebels ranked seventh in the country.

Other contenders like Penn State and UCLA are also interested in signing Kiffin, but as things stand, the SEC looks like the more appealing job.

Florida’s path to Kiffin seemed simple at first. The only competition the Gators faced was Arkansas and Penn State, but LSU and Auburn fired their head coaches in the last few weeks, giving Kiffin a good bunch to pick from.

However, Florida still remains the favorite. Kalshi – a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events – reports that Kiffin has a 61% chance to be the next Florida head coach, with Washington’s head coach Jedd Fisch coming in second with a 12% chance.

Here’s the latest in the world of Kiffin and the chatter surrounding his coaching destination next season:

Reports: Kiffin To LSU

On the day where Kiffin’s future was set to be decided, his next destination has been reported to be LSU.

Pete Thamel reported Saturday that it appears that Kiffin is set to be headed to LSU. Two planes are scheduled to pick up Kiffin and his family Sunday and take them to Baton Rouge.

The final announcement regarding Kiffin is reportedly set to be announced in the coming days.

Florida Turn To Jon Sumrall

After it was announced that Florida was moving on from its challenge in the Kiffin Sweepstakes, the Gators are now pursuing Jon Sumrall.

Sumrall was said to have an interview with Florida a couple of weeks ago, but that interview was immediately cancelled.

Sumrall is expected to make his decision Sunday.

Reports: Florida Moves on From Kiffin

Florida has decided to move on from Lane Kiffin, according to multiple reports. After days of erratic communication between Kiffin and Florida, there is belief that he is more interested in his other options.

Florida has interviewed over a dozen candidates and are optimistic about the process it has made.

It is now between Ole Miss and LSU for Kiffin.

Ole Miss AD On Decision

Kiffin met with Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter on Friday and spoke about what is to come.

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting (Friday) with Chancellor (Glenn) Boyce,” Carter said in the statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important — our … team is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.”

Carter stated that Kiffin will make his decision after the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28, as the Rebels look to finish their season strong and punch their ticket into the College Football Playoffs.



Reports: Kiffin’s Team Meets With Florida

On Thursday, Kiffin’s representatives met with Florida’s athletic department, as reported by Swamp247. According to the report, Florida’s athletic director Scott Stricklin was present in the meeting.

What was talked about in the meeting was not disclosed but Florida is still in the hunt for Kiffin. LSU has been said to be the favorite as of Wednesday, with many fans on X saying Florida should forget about him.

Kiffin Snaps Back

Kiffin spoke Wednesday at the SEC teleconference and took on some aggressive questions from journalists. One journalist asked Kiffin whether he could take another job before the postseason and whether the courting process was flattering.

“It doesn’t feel good on this call. I said it before — if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said. “Is it a good thing that other programs want your coach because your programs are experiencing success it’s never had? Or would you rather be 5-6 or 6-5 or something right now?”

This was just one of many questions Kiffin faced on a day where he said he wanted to speak about Ole Miss and how they are having their best season ever.

Kiffin Family Visits Gainesville

After reports surfaced of members of the Kiffin family visiting Gainesville on Sunday, Gators Online reported that Kiffin’s son, Knox Kiffin, and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, were involved in the trip.

Layla, a UF alum, came with her son Knox and met with Buchholzcoach Mark Whittemore. Knok is a class of 2028 quarterback with eight scholarship offers. Whittemore and Layla attended Buchholz High together in 1990-91, and with Knox’s new destination being a deciding factor in where Lane will be coaching next season, this was an important meeting.

The Kiffin family is reportedly also considering Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Florida.

Whittemore’s son, Andrew Whittemore, is the current quarterback at Buchholz, but the class of 2028 prospect has also played wide receiver, a position the Whittemore family knows all too well. Whittemore’s dad and three siblings all played wide receiver.

If Lane decides to come to Gainesville, Coach Whittemore could potentially move his son to wide receiver and give Knox the starting nod at quarterback.

Lane Kiffin Denies Reports Of Ole Miss Ultimatum

The coaching carousel that centers around Lane Kiffin and his destination for the 2026 season has reached new heights.

A day after reports of Ole Miss giving Kiffin an ultimatum surfaced, the Ole Miss coach made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Ole Miss reportedly told Kiffin he needs to decide before the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28 whether he will be staying with the Rebels or leaving for LSU or Florida.

McAfee asked Kiffin if the rumors regarding an ultimatum given by Ole Miss were true.

“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum, anything like that at all,” Kiffin said, with Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy in the room. “I don’t know where that came from. We’re having a blast, I love it here.

“Our running back’s sitting right over here. It couldn’t be better. You pray for things and now we’re in the middle of it, so enjoy it.”

Read more here.

Report: Lane Kiffin Expected to Decide Future Soon

As the uncertainty regarding Kiffin’s coaching destination rises, many people are growing uneasy, including members of the Ole Miss football program.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel reported on Monday that Ole Miss has told Lane Kiffin he needs to decide before the Egg Bowl on Nov 28 whether he will be staying with the Rebels or leaving for LSU or Florida.

Flight Risk?

Reports have surfaced on Monday that some members of Kiffin’s family traveled to Gainesville on Sunday and Baton Rouge on Monday. Gainesville and Baton Rouge being home to the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers.

On X, tweets have surfaced to call out Kiffin for having his family make these visits to potential new homes. Host of Fox Sports Radio, Aaron Torres, posted on X, “Lane Kiffin has taken the greatest regular season in Ole Miss history and turned it into a circus.”

Ole Miss Defeats Florida

Kiffin’s Rebels defended home territory on Saturday, as Ole Miss scraped by the Gators, 34-24. In a game where many called it “The Lane Kiffin Bowl,” there are still many uncertainties regarding where Kiffin will end up.

As the seconds ticked down, the Grove erupted in “We want Lane” chants. Kiffin’s countless pleas for his fans to show up finally worked Saturday as an all-time attendance record of 68,138 fans was set. However, this did not yet sway the highly sought after head coach to stay.

After the game Kiffin was asked about his future.

“I love what we’re doing here,” Kiffin said, according to ESPN. “Today was awesome. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We’ve got a lot of things going here. Doing really well, and I love it here.”

This answer did not calm down the Ole Miss faithful too much, many stating that he was being avoidant of a definitive answer that will break fans hearts. As Ole Miss looks to be a College Football Playoff lock, the Gators will have to wait until January if they want America’s most wanted coach.

The question is, will he still be available by then?

Deal Rumors?

Thursday afternoon sparked a new set of events in the carousel that is Kiffin and the Florida Gators. Kiffin was a trending topic on X and it was Ole Miss fans propelling him.

At 3:34 p.m., multiple Ole Miss fans started reporting on X that people were posting on Ole Miss messaging boards that Kiffin had struck a deal with a team.

The team in question? The Florida Gators.

However, this is just a rumor and nothing has been confirmed by Kiffin, the Gators or the Rebels.

During an episode of “College Football Enquirer” on Thursday, host Steven Godfrey stated that the Rebels are reportedly searching for a successor as their head coach is looking more likely than ever to leave. This added more gas to the fire that was the anxious Ole Miss fans and the excited Florida fans.

“There’s an anxiety right now about trying to fashion a pocket deal amongst some big-time representatives in the agent world,” Godfrey said. “And a pocket deal would basically be, ‘If then then this.’ So in other words, ‘If we lose Lane Kiffin, then could we secure your client?'”

There is no doubt that Kiffin is the dream head coach for every fan, but as time goes on and more jobs start to open, the path gets harder and harder for Kiffin to become a Gator.

Kiffin Speaks

Heading into the match between Ole Miss and Florida, Kiffin was asked about what makes a “good” college coaching job at his Monday press conference.

Kiffin went on to speak for a while about the “checklist” for his ideal coaching job. He stated the days of worrying about facilities and practice fields are over as NIL has taken over the sport.

Kiffin spoke about the “blue bloods” of the sport and how those jobs are the most attractive.

“People will say it’s narrowed, and some stuff has narrowed because you can’t stockpile [talent] at those blue bloods, or however you want to refer to it,” Kiffin said. “But there are still things where you’re gonna struggle to beat those guys because kids get recruited, and they see the size of stadiums, traditions, Heismans and national championships. Then your location to talent. I think all of those are in there.”

There’s one school that comes to mind when you think of all those categories, the University of Florida. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, home of the Gators, hosts 89,000 people, the program has had three Heisman winners and three national championships.

When you think of blue blood, you think of the Florida Gators.

New Betting Favorite



Lane Kiffin’s betting odds to be the next Florida Gators coach have skyrocketed after BetOnline updated its odds once again. Kiffin is now listed at -300 after previously being listed at -150. He has now increased his lead on Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz for the No. 1 spot.

Analysts Opinions

Throughout this carousel of coaching rumors, many sports reporters and analysts have come out and made their opinion.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum predicts that Lane Kiffin’s first choice would be the Florida Gators.

“Listen, Oxford’s a great place. Nobody’s saying it isn’t,” Finebaum said on The Opening Kickoff podcast. “But I think Florida is a better job long-term … I think it’s unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason.”

ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit thinks Kiffin should stay in Oxford. “I might stay. I really might in the world we’re in now…Ole Miss has always been kind of a second tier (to) Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, whatever it is. But man, now, what’s your budget look like? What can you afford? “ Herbstreit said on The Ryen Russilo Show.

NFL Interest

Not only are college football programs interested in Kiffin, but now NFL teams are interested in pursuing the Rebels head coach. With Brian Daboll on the hot seat and the Giants bolstering a 2-7 record, there is speculation that Kiffin is a person of interest for the Giants.

Former Ole Miss quarterback and current New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has kept in contact with his former head coach. His dad, Brandon Dart, told the “Bleav in Ole Miss” podcast that Kiffin sent a rumor in the Kiffin-Dart family text thread and replied saying, “It’s too cold in New York for me.”

Another contender is the Miami Dolphins, who after parting ways with GM Chris Grier, have been rumored to part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel. However, reports say this is highly unlikely. But, Sports Illustrated’s Alain Poupart suggested that he wouldn’t count it out, despite it being somewhat unlikely as of now.

Money talks

In this race, program prestige is a factor, but the biggest factor is money. In this world money talks. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the Gators are as financially committed to the football program as they have ever been.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been as invested as we are right now … as many financial resources and as much commitment has gone into making Gator football as good as it can be,” Stricklin said.

This comes after the Gators fired coach Billy Napier, after the Gators had their worst start since 1986, having to pay him $21 million. Florida knows acquiring Kiffin won’t come at a low price. His current contract at Ole Miss pays him $9 million annually, with an additional $2.6 million available in bonuses.

Kiffin’s ties to Gators

All roads lead to Kiffin having multiple ties to the Gators. The biggest tie being his son Knox, a class of 2028 quarterback, who has Florida in his top three teams.

Kiffin is no stranger to the state of Florida, as he spent three seasons with the Florida Atlantic Owls, where he went 26-13 and won two Conference USA titles. He is very familiar with Florida and the Gators know that.

Kiffin has also always been a huge fan of legendary Gator player and head coach Steve Spurrier. In an interview with Sports Illustrated Kiffin said “I wanted to be Steve Spurrier.”

Why Ole Miss And Not Florida?

As another week has gone by, there is still no announcement of an extension for Kiffin, allowing the rumors to continue rising in the Ole Miss locker room and between Ole Miss commits.

Since arriving at Ole Miss in 2020, Kiffin has helped make the program one of the elites. He boasts a 52-19 overall record, and has led the rebels to three straight seasons with ten or more wins.

All of this attracts Kiffin to stay at Ole Miss, and with all of these programs clawing at him, this can be used to negotiate a big contract extension to secure his future in Mississippi.

The Ole Miss commits have disregarded the rumors and put their faith into the program. “The staff has told me that he’s staying and we’re still locked in for the long haul,” three-star safety commit Nascar McCoy told Rivals.. “They’re building something special and don’t want that to be broken.”

What’s Next?

As the landscape of college football continues to change, the expectations continue to rise for coaches. A record-setting 11 head coaches have been fired this season, with six of those coming from Power Four conferences.

As money continues to be a deciding factor in the era of NIL, who will be more interested in the Florida job?

The question at Florida remains, who will be Napier’s successor?

