Miami Hurricanes Announce 2017 Football Class

After National Signing Day, the Miami Hurricanes recruited a group of talented athletes. Miami’s head coach, Mark Richt, welcomed a surplus of offensive lineman, two new quarterbacks and some much needed wide receivers.

Offense

One top recruit Miami received yesterday was four star wide receiver, Jeff Thomas. According to Rivals, Thomas is the fifth best wide receiver in the country and second best player overall in Illinois.

Along with Thomas are wide receivers, Michael Harley, Deejay Dallas and Evidence Njoku. Mark Richt says speedy wide receivers were greatly needed and St. Thomas Aquinas star Mike Harley and St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas were big additions.

Miami needed quarterbacks like N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon, especially after Brad Kaaya declared for the NFL Draft. The two 2017 QB recruits will battle for time to play this upcoming season.

Highway Robbery

Offensive Lineman, TJ Slaton was one guy who got away from the Miami Hurricanes. Instead, he signed with the Florida Gators.

Coach Richt says it’s difficult to keep other schools from poaching recruits out of Miami’s backyard.

Bleacher report ranked Miami’s 2017 class No.16 out of 25. Overall, yesterday was a great signing effort from Coach Richt.