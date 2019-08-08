Home / Feature Sports News / Florida Looks to Adjust with Lack of Defensive Back Depth
Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott (13) misses a pass in front of Florida defensive back CJ Henderson (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri won 38-17. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Florida Looks to Adjust with Lack of Defensive Back Depth

Alejandro Aguirre August 8, 2019 Feature Sports News, Football, Gators Football, Gators Sports 99 Views

With less than three weeks from the season opener against the Miami Hurricanes, the Gators are look for players to step up to address depth needs. Florida is lacking depth in the defensive back position. It didn’t help when their rotation in the secondary unit got even more depleted after redshirt junior defensive back CJ McWilliams was ruled out for the season. McWilliams ruptured his Achilles during fall camp in a non-contact drill.

 Next Man Up Mentality

With game one of the season right around the corner, the Gators need to adapt immediately. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham emphasized that players need to train and practice multiple positions. In football, injuries can happen at any point, as the team saw in the McWilliams injury. Grantham spoke on the issue and is looking for specific players to step up.

Florida
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) runs the ball against Florida cornerback Marco Wilson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Florida 28-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

One of the players that Grantham mentioned that will step up in the rotation is defensive back Trey Dean. The sophomore has experience stepping up and being ready to play when his number is called. This was shown last season when starting defensive back Marco Wilson had a season-ending injury against Kentucky. Dean, a reserve at the time, moved into the starting role and did not disappoint. After the Wilson injury, Dean started nine of the final 10 games. That experience and versatility will be a huge factor for this season, according to Dean.

There are still some question marks that need to answered for the Gator football team in regards to their defensive rotation. This minor setback still does not slow down their aggressive attitude for the upcoming season. The clear advantage that the Gators have is their strength in numbers and relying on just one player at the defensive back position.

Tags

About Alejandro Aguirre

Check Also

Consistency, Leaders and CJ McWilliams: Key Points From Mullen’s Press Conference

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke on Tuesday about the team and its performance …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties