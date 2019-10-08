Gators Land 2020 4-Star Recruit Niels Lane

The recruiting hot streak for the Florida Gator men’s basketball team continues. Four-star recruit Niels Lane from New Jersey announced today via Instagram that he will be committing to Florida.

Lane’s commitment just adds to the already stacked 2020 class for head coach Mike White and the Gators. Lane is the second 4-star prospect to commit to the 2020 class.

Niels and Niels Above the Competition

Through his announcement video on Instagram, it’s evident to Gator fans that Lane has hops. This is just one of the many facets of his game. Lane’s versatility allows him to play multiple positions on the floor. He can finish around the rim. Lane is most noted for his defensive capabilities, which is a perfect fit for a Mike White coached team.

Lane had offers from UConn, Miami, Texas and California. He took his official visit to Gainesville back in early September.

He is the fourth ranked prospect in the state of New Jersey and ranked No. 84 overall according to 24/7 Sports. He’s also ranked No. 14 among shooting guards in the 2020 class.

What helped the Gators land this highly touted prospect was a former five-star prospect. Lane is friends with Gators freshman Scottie Lewis, who was a part of the high profile 2019 class. Lane’s friendship with Lewis must have played a factor in the decision.

Building a Roster

With Lane’s addition to the 2020 class, the Gators now have their third 4-star commitment. This is Florida’s ninth commitment of a 4-star recruit or better dating back to the 2018 class. The 2018 class included Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson. Last year’s class included McDonald’s All-Americans in Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis along with Omar Payne.

Lane is the third commitment to the 2020 class. Florida already has commitments from small forward Samson Ruzhentsev, who was the first 4-star recruit to commit to the Gators, and JUCO forward Osayi Osifo.