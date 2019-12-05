Battle of the Big 10 Championship

The anticipated Big Ten Championship Game is finally here between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes are the best team in football, entering the week owning the number one spot in this week’s College Football Playoff poll. Thus far in 2019, Ohio State has appeared unbeatable posting a perfect 12-0 record, with wins over powerhouses including Michigan and Penn State. The Buckeye offense has appeared unstoppable all season averaging 49.9 points per game behind offensive stars Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins in the backfield. On top of a dominant offense, Ohio State’s defense is allowing only 11.8 points per game, which is third-best in the country.

Sitting at 10-2, the Wisconsin Badgers have also been a powerful college football team in 2019. The team is led by star running back Jonathan Taylor and a hard-hitting defense. Wisconsin’s defense has only allowed 14.6 points per game, giving themselves the ninth-ranked defense in college football.

Previous Matchup

In week eight, the Wisconsin Badgers traveled to Columbus, Ohio to take on Big Ten rival the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes demolished the Badgers from the first snap of the game, winning 38-7. Heisman candidate Justin Fields played solid against a strong Wisconsin secondary, passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Running back J.K. Dobbins was the real difference-maker for the Buckeyes, tearing apart the Badgers on the ground for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

On the Buckeye defensive end, Chase Young had himself the game of a lifetime. Young sacked the quarterback four times and finished the game with six total tackles.

CHASE YOUNG CANNOT BE STOPPED#TBT pic.twitter.com/crPkIAjGWy — Arrogant Urban Meyer (@ArrogantUrban) December 5, 2019

Wisconsin themselves struggling to get any offense going in the matchup. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor only managed to pick up 52 yards on 20 carries. Badger Quarterback Jack Coan played an average game throwing 108 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin will need a lot more help offensively from their stars if they want to win the Big Ten.

Heisman Candidate Matchup

Chase Young

Considered the best defensive player in college football, Chase Young will be a huge factor in the Big Ten Championship. Despite missing two games for suspension, young currently leads the country in sacks with 16.5. With four sacks in their previous matchup, expect Chase Young and the Buckeye defense to come out strong.

Justin Fields

Considered a top Heisman candidate in the country, Justin Fields is going to be a huge factor in the matchup. After transferring from UGA, Fields has been on a tear in the 2019 season for Ohio State with 2,654 yards and 37 touchdowns. The quarterback is extremely accurate, throwing only one interception on the season so far and with a completion percentage of 68.25.

Jonathan Taylor

Arguably the best running back in college football, Jonathan Taylor is going to be the difference-maker for Wisconsin. Taylor is second in college football in rushing yards with 1,761 as well as 20 touchdowns. The star running back is averaging 6.4 yards per carry.