Gator Gymnastics Fall Short Against Alabama

The No. 3 Florida Gators suffered their first loss of the season in Tuscaloosa Friday night against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Gators lost by .400 of a point with the final score, 197.825-197.425.

Rotations

The Gators started the evening with their first rotation on the uneven bars. Florida ended the rotation with a 49.325, while Alabama ended with a 49.375 on the vault. This category helped bring Alabama on top early in the meet.

The second rotation continued to bring the Gators down in points. Rachel Slocum shared the vault title with Alabama’s Nickie Guerrero with a score of 9.925. The Gators finished the vault with a 49.350, and Alabama ended the rotation with a 49.400. This caused Florida to be .100 of a point behind Alabama in the running total, 98.775-98.675.

Gator gymnastics moved onto the floor for the third rotation. Kennedy Baker was the top scorer for the Gators in this event with a score 9.950. However, the Gators continued to trail Alabama ending the third rotation with an overall running score of 148.200-148.125.

For the fourth and final rotation, Gator gymnastics were on the beam, while Alabama moved to the floor. Alabama’s Kiana Winston won the overall floor exercise and had the highest score of the night, scoring a perfect 10.0. The Gators, unable to recover, were defeated 197.825-197.425.

All-Around

While Alabama’s Kiana Winston won first place overall in All-Around with a score of 39.700, three Gators managed to rank in the following places. Kennedy Baker came in second place with a score of 39.575. Amelia Hundley and Alicia Boren followed behind her with scores of 39.450 and 39.375, respectively.

The Gators will be back home Friday to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The meet will begin at 6:45 p.m. and you can catch coverage of the game on the SEC Network.