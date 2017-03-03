Gators’ Offense Gets Going as Faedo Dazzles Again

The No. 2 Florida Gators shut down the Columbia Lions on Friday night, 7-0. This was Columbia’s season opener and they ran into the unstoppable force named Alex Faedo. The struggling Florida offense pounced on the Lions early to give Faedo breathing room.

Offensive Spark

UF came off a poor performance at the plate Wednesday. UCF defeated the Gators 11-2 and many questions were surrounding this offense’s ability to perform. The doubters are put to rest for at least one night.

The orange and blue wasted no time to get on the board. Freshman Austin Langworthy got things going in the first inning with a monster home run to right field. It was his second home run of the year so his trout around the bases still needs a little work.

Here's the blast from Austin #WereNotLangworthy that gave the #Gators an early 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/ymhcYHErEP — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 3, 2017

The Gators would get runs in the next three innings. Mike Rivera and Keenan Bell provided some nice swings in the third inning to drive in a run each. All in all Florida was able to get on base early and often, finishing with 17 base runners: 10 hits and seven walks.

Faedo Friday

To no surprise, pitcher Alex Faedo had another strong showing on Friday night. The junior pitched seven scoreless innings, only allowing four base runners (two hits and two walks), and striking out nine. Faedo was extremely efficient, finishing with 79 pitches on the night.

Now, his scoreless inning streak sits at 15.2. With back to back shutout performances, Faedo’s earned run average drops to 1.77.

#FaedoFriday ends after 7: 0 R, 2 H, 9 K, 79 pitches Freshman RHP Garrett Milchin replaces him to start the 8th. T8 | #Gators 7, #Lions 0 — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 4, 2017

Freshman Garrett Milchin would come in relief and pitch two innings to finish off the game.

Rest of the Series

Saturday’s game will get going at 4 p.m. Brady Singer will face off against fellow sophomore Josh Simpson. On Sunday, first pitch is at 1 p.m. Jackson Kowar will take on Ty Wiest on the mound.