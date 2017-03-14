No. 5 Gator Baseball Hosts No. 3 FSU

The Florida baseball team has a big week coming up and it starts with a top five match up with in-state rival Florida State. The fifth-ranked Gators will play host to the third-ranked Seminoles Tuesday night in the first of three match ups between the two teams this season. The second meeting is scheduled to take place in Jacksonville on March 28 and Florida will travel to Tallahassee for the final game of the series on April 11.

Top-5 showdown tomorrow as No. 1 FSU takes on the No. 5 Florida in Gainesville. The Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown starts at 6:30 pm! pic.twitter.com/7lkXNC5JFj — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 13, 2017

On the Mound

Drawing the start for the Gators tonight is freshman righty Nate Brown. Brown has seen action in two games so far and is 1-0 this season with a 6.75 ERA. Redshirt sophomore Andrew Karp will get the ball for FSU. The righty has a 2.41 ERA this season.

No. 5 #Gators will start freshman Nate Brown (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs No. 1 #FSU tomorrow at McKethan Stadium. — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) March 13, 2017

Series History

In the past 15 match ups between the two teams the Gators hold a 12-3 record over the Seminoles. Last season, Florida went 5-1 over FSU including a Super Regional Series win. Florida State does hold the all time record over Florida at 128-112-1.

You can hear live coverage of the game starting at 6:25 pm on Country 103-7 The Gator.

Rounding Out the Week

The Gators will start SEC play with a road trip to to Auburn. Florida will take on the Tigers in a three-game series this weekend starting on Friday night.