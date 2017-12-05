Home / College Football / Jimbo Fisher Starts At Texas A&M
Dec 4, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was gifted a pair of custom Texas A&M cowboy boots at the press conference held at the Hall of Champions in Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Caroline Lesousky December 5, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News, SEC 13 Views

A historic 10-year 75 million dollar contract was enough to get Jimbo Fisher out of Tallahassee. Fisher took to the podium to speak about his decision to take the job in College Station.

Opportunity:

Jimbo Fisher called Tallahassee home for eight years. During that time he led the Seminoles to a 12–2 record and victory at the Orange Bowl in 2012. Followed by a 14–0 record and a BCS National Championship for the 2013 season. FSU ultimately a 29-game win streak before losing to Oregon in the Rose Bowl to finish the 2014 season with a 13–1 record.

But, when Fisher took to the podium on Monday all he could talk about was the opportunity Texas A&M presented. Although he says he valued his time at Florida State, the move to A&M was a “no brainer.” 

Unity:

Fisher went on in the press conference to explain how imperative it is to have unity across the board. Including the administration and in a way taking a jab at Florida State. Insinuating the administration did not give Fisher the Facilities or support he expected.

However, some felt his mention of administration was directed at Florida States administration.

Whats Next For FSU?

Florida State finished 6-6 on the season earring a bowl game for the 36th consecutive season. The Seminoles will take on Souther Mississippi in the Independence Bowl on December 27th.

Although the team is still on the hunt for a new coach, interim head coach Leonard Hamilton is in charge for now.

