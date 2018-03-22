Florida Gymnastics Heads to SEC Championship

Florida Gymnastics heads to St. Louis, Missouri for the SEC Championship on Saturday.

Four of the nations top-10 teams, No.2 LSU, No. 5 UF, No. 6 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, are among the eight teams in the SEC competing this weekend.

Florida is the No. 2 seed for the 38th edition of the SEC Championships and begins Session II competition on the uneven bars. The seeds are based on the final regular-season regional qualifying scores.

LSU, who is entering as the No.1 seed of the championship, won 198.075 – 197.825 over Florida to claim its first title since 1981 at the 2017 SECs and beat the Gators during the regular season.

There is at least one SEC gymnast among the nation’s top four on each event:

Vault: No. T2 Alex McMurtry , Florida (9.945 regional qualifying scores)

(9.945 regional qualifying scores) Bars: No. T2 Alex McMurtry , Florida (9.955 RQS)

(9.955 RQS) Beam: No. 4 Sarah Finnegan, LSU (9.935 RQS)

Floor: No. 1 Myia Hambrick, LSU (9.970 RQS)

All-Around: No. 4 Sarah Finnegan, LSU (39.645 RQS)

The meet is set for Saturday at the Chaifetz Arena with Session I at 3 p.m. with live coverage on SEC Network and Session II at 7 p.m. with coverage on ESPN2. You can follow along on WatchESPN for a live video stream of each apparatus.