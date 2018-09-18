Urban Meyer Returns to Ohio State after Completing Suspension

Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer returns to the sideline Saturday for the home game against Tulane. Sunday marked his first day back with full duties.

The school suspended Meyer for mishandling allegations of domestic abuse against former assistant Zach Smith. Meyer was suspended for three games, and he was not allowed to be around the team from Aug. 1 through Sept. 3. According to ESPN, for the past two weeks he has been able to coach during the week, but not attend the games.

Meyer’s Words

On Monday, Meyer apologized again for his actions, and acknowledged that he damaged the reputations of the Ohio State football program and university.

Without Meyer

The No. 4 Buckeyes successfully managed without Meyer’s coaching; Scoring 169 points in three games and allowing 62 points against opponents.

OSU’s acting coach Ryan Day said “he feels a bit of relief” after filling in for Meyer. The Buckeyes beat No.15 Texas Christian University 40-28 in TCU territory Saturday.

Day acknowledged fellow OSU coaching staff for assistance.

The Buckeyes trailed behind the Horned Frogs 13-14 at the half, before dominating in the third quarter. Ohio State put up 20 more points in the third and tacked on another touchdown and an extra point in the fourth.

Day says the team battled to turn the game around in the third quarter.

Moving Forward

Meyer will return as the head coach Saturday for his first game of the 2018 season. The Buckeyes will host the Tulane Green Waves at 3:30 p.m.

