Dawgs Travel to Death Valley

LSU will see another test from the SEC East this week.

The undefeated No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs head into Baton Rouge for a showdown with the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

This is the first the two teams will faceoff since their high-scoring classic in Athens, Georgia during the 2013 season. LSU leads the overall series 16-13-1.

Last Meet Up

These two programs last saw each other in Georgia’s Sanford Stadium in 2013 and haven’t met in Death Valley since 2008.

The then-No. 9 Bulldogs and No. 6 Tigers combined for 85 total points on that afternoon of Sept. 28.

Georgia bested LSU 44-41 on that day. Aaron Murray’s four passing touchdowns and one rushing score coupled with a critical defensive stop with less than one minute left to down Zach Mettenberger’s and Les Miles’s squad.

This is also the 11th time LSU and Georgia have squared off as ranked opponents. Both teams are tied at five apiece when it comes to ranked matchups with three of them coming in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

A Line of Scrimmage Game

The Tigers will face a test in the trenches for the second straight week. They’ll face a Georgia rushing attack that leads the conference at 245.2 yards per game. They sit at third in the SEC in rushing yards allowed at 113 yards per contest.

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron said on the SEC coaches’ teleconference that the return of linebacker Jacob Phillips should help the Tigers’ defensive front. Freshman Micah Baskerville filled in for Phillips.

“I thought Micah played well, but he had five missed tackles,” he said. “I think so did some other guys. Jacob is experienced and I plan on him to be full speed on Saturday afternoon.”

He said it was disappointing for the defense to surrender 150 yards on the ground to Ole Miss and 215 against Florida.

Orgeron on Georgia’s defense:

They have started a new combination on the offensive line every game so far in 2018 and have allowed 13 sacks to opponents so far this year. It is a position that has lost key members to injury.

Orgeron on offensive line injuries:

But, Orgeron said the team is still going to do what it has been doing offensively all season so far: getting running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire going along with being consistent in the passing game.

We’ll see if the Dawgs will trip up on the Bayou or if the SEC East will hand the Tigers their second straight loss.