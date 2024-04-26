Florida’s Pearsall Selected By 49ers In First Round Of NFL Draft

Share Facebook

Former Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall did not have to wait past Day 1 of the NFL draft to hear his name called. The San Francisco 49ers picked Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round Thursday.

The ‘Niners added to their already dangerous receiving core. Pearsall was largely projected as a second-round pick by many NFL analysts.

Pearsall was UF’s leading receiver the past two seasons after transferring from Arizona State. His draft stock rose after his 4.41 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine earlier this year. Pearsall also stood out in the one-on-one and 11-on-11 scenarios at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

How He Fits

A two-year starter at Florida, Pearsall spent most of his time playing in the slot under coach Billy Napier. This could be a smooth transition into San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s in-depth offense. Shanahan has a proven track record of getting great production from his receivers.

Pearsall will join an elite receiving core for the 49ers, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle. There will be no shortage of weapons at Shanahan’s disposal in the upcoming season.

Pearsall should fit nicely into an inside-receiver role to complement San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy’s elite short and intermediate pass game.

Impressive Collegiate Career

Pearsall, who earned his UF degree in Education Sciences last fall, totaled 159 receptions for 2,420 yards and 21 touchdowns over five seasons in college. He has shown the ability to be a dependable threat down field, averaging 15.2 yards per reception.

After transferring from Arizona State following his redshirt sophomore season, Pearsall moved cross-country to don the Orange and Blue. He became a household name for Florida fans after a solid junior and sensational senior year.

Pearsall’s most impressive campaign came in 2023. He snagged 65 passes for 965 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. It was one of the greatest seasons a UF wide receiver has had in recent history. Pearsall was just 35 yards away from becoming the first wide receiver at UF to have a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2002.

But Pearsall’s well-rounded game is far from being limited to catching the football. He carried the ball 21 times in his collegiate career for 253 yards and five touchdowns. Pearsall has also shown the ability to be a reliable punt returner, averaging 10.2 yards per on 15 returns.

Gators In Draft

UF is one of three schools and only SEC school to have a player selected in every draft since 1967. Pearsall is the 55th Gator to be drafted in the first round since 1967.

Florida has had 283 players drafted since 1967, the start of the common era of the NFL draft.