Rays Clinging On To AL Wild Card Spot

The Tampa Bay Rays lost 7-5 to the LA Dodgers Tuesday night. Now having lost two straight games, the Rays may be on the outside looking in for the final AL Wild Card place.

Game Recap

A Rough 7th Inning

The game was fairly tight for the majority of its duration. After six, the Rays and Dodgers remained tied at two runs apiece. However, in the seventh, the Rays capitulated.

Peter Fairbanks and Colin Poche had particularly rough showings on the mound. In o.1 inning, Fairbanks allowed three hits, a walk and three earned runs. Poche didn’t do much better. In 0.2 innings, he gave up a hit, a walk and two earned runs.

Corey Seager had a huge night at the plate for the Dodgers. In four plate appearances, he got two hits; both 2-run doubles. He would also score a run.

Too Little, Too Late

The Rays would bounce back to score three in the top of the eighth, but ultimately, it wouldn’t be enough.

No one from the Rays had a multi-hit game. However, Austin Meadows reached base on three occasions (two walks, one hit).

AL Wild Card Situation

The Rays will face the Dodgers, Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays to close out the last 10 games of the MLB regular season. The pressure is on to perform, as the Rays are competing with the Oakland A’s and Cleveland Indians for the two AL Wild Card spots.

Bouncing back and setting records. Most strikeouts by an A's relief pitcher with more season to go!#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/Y0KZpGgrSA — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 18, 2019

As of now, the Rays are safe; but that could all change quickly.

The A’s are currently in first, two games ahead of the Rays. Oakland has won nine of its last 11 games, most recently defeating the Royals 2-1 Tuesday night. Their next game is against the Royals today at 3:37 p.m.

Behind the Rays are the Indians, just half of a game back. Cleveland has won its last two and will face the Tigers tonight at 7:10.

Next Up

The Rays will face the Dodgers for the last time this season tonight at 8:10 p.m. For live coverage of the game, tune in to 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF at 7:30.