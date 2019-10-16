Emory Jones seeing more playing time

QB Switch-up

As Florida’s starting quarterback Feleipe Franks laid in tears on Kroger Field in September, Gator fans waited in suspense. It was clear almost immediately that Franks would not be returning to finish the game against Kentucky, and most expected Freshman Emory Jones to step in for him.

Instead, it was Kyle Trask who took the field. The game in Week 3 would change a lot of things for the Florida Gators.

Dang. If you missed the Feleipe Franks injury, this doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/JihmwmttIM — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 15, 2019

As Franks was carted off the field in the third quarter, the Gators trailed 21-10.

Trask brought the team back from an 11-point deficit to win the game 29-21 in only 15 minutes. He has been number one at quarterback for the Gators ever since – and he’s done well. The Gators remained undefeated until their last matchup with LSU in Week 7.

Jones making an appearance

Naturally, the Gator Nation was all aboard the #Trasktrain. But where would Emory Jones fit in to the game plan?

Florida’s had success with Trask and his relentless arm, but the team still lacks in rushing yards. Jones is a huge switch-up from not only Trask, but Feleipe Franks too. His agility gives the offense ability to attack their opponents with run game, something that doesn’t happen often with Florida’s other quarterbacks.

Head coach Dan Mullen said after the Franks injury that he planned to utilize both quarterbacks, but we didn’t see much of Jones until the past two games.

In last week’s game against LSU, we saw some incredible play calling by Dan Mullen that included a lot from Emory Jones. Mullen made use of both of his quarterbacks in the crucial matchup against the Tigers, substituting in Jones with strategic timing. One of those times included this touchdown on fourth and goal to tie up the game.

Lamical Perine with a great grab from Emory Jones' pass near the goal line. Florida tie it up @ LSU, 14-14.#CFB #UFvsLSU pic.twitter.com/LDAp3ZoDuG — RUN POD OPTION (@RUNPODOPTION) October 13, 2019

A risky pass made by Jones, but the pay-off was great.

The different skill sets between Jones and Trask can be seen clearly as they execute plays. Jones is almost always going to run the ball; whenever he doesn’t, everyone is surprised. Opposing team’s defense may start to catch on, but that’s not going to stop them from executing. “I have seen defenses play me a lot different than they do Kyle.” Jones says, “I have the mentality that even if they know what I’m about to do, I can still make whatever happen. I can do whatever I want to do.”