Austin Nivens, 17, from Tennessee is a huge Florida Gator football fan. Since his birth, Austin has suffered numerous health challenges. He has always dreamed of watching his favorite team play in person.

On Saturday, Austin’s dream came true. Thanks to over $4,000 in donations to The Gator Good Foundation, Austin and his family came to The Swamp to see the Gators beat Vanderbilt 56-0.

This was a day Austin, his family and everyone involved won’t soon forget.