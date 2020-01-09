Rhule Ready to Represent the Panthers

Former Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule is ready to represent the Carolina Panthers’ football organization. On Tuesday, the Panthers reached a seven-year agreement with Rhule that is worth $60 million.

Rhule’s Past

Rhule took over Baylor University’s football team in 2016. In 2017, Baylor went 1-11. It was disappointing, to say the least for Baylor fans. In 2017, the Baylor Bears improved to 7-6. This past season Rhule and the Bears finished the regular season 11-1. They then fell to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Prior to Baylor, Rhule was the head coach at Temple University. He led the team to two 10 win seasons in his four years with the Owls. He also led Temple to its first conference championship since 1967.

Rhule has one season of NFL coaching experience. He served as an assistant with the New York Giants under Tom Coughlin.

Inheriting an NFL team

Matt Rhule makes history becoming the first head coach Carolina has hired straight from the world of college football.

Rhule addressed the Panther Nation with gratitude. He’s ready to take over the program.

“I thank you so much for entrusting me with your prized football franchise. And I can promise you this, I’ll work each day with everything I have.”

Rhule is inheriting a Carolina team that finished the 2019 season on an eight-game losing streak. He’s also getting a team with potential questions surrounding quarterback Cam Newton. Newton, 30, is entering the final year of his contract with the Panthers. Newton missed all but two games this past season due to a foot injury. There’s certainly lots of debate on whether the Panthers will keep the 2015 NFL MVP or make a trade.

When asked about his plans with the franchise’s quarterback, here’s what Rhule had to say.

Rhule became the first head coach hired under owner David Tepper and the franchise’s fifth head coach.