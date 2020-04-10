Home / Breaking News / Will COVID-19 Put a Halt to the 2020 College Football Season?
Oct 14, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; A general new of The Swamp as the "This Is... Gator Country" sign lights up during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Will COVID-19 Put a Halt to the 2020 College Football Season?

Angel Wells April 10, 2020

Will there be College Football in 2020?

Back in March, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic known as COVID-19 forced every sport we know and love to remain suspended. However, due to college football season beginning in the Fall, it remains unknown whether or not the season will be able to kick-off as scheduled. The excitement that college football brings allows one to escape from the world around us. Therefore, sports fanatics are staying optimistic that games will be played in late August.

A Glimpse at CFB in the Near Future

One thing to remind yourself of is that college football has time on its side. Although the NCAA has canceled activities such as spring football and other off-season training programs, because the season is months away, the ultimate decision of canceling college football is not yet in jeopardy.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, there is a “strong conviction” there will be college football this season. Schefter stated that it is uncertain when the season could begin and that multiple scenarios are being debated about its return. He made certain that sources around college football ensure the sport will take place this year.

How Long Until Games Kick-Off?

Week zero college football matchups are slated to begin on Saturday, August 29. But here’s the big question college football fans are curious about: Will college football season start on time? After the coronavirus outbreak casting doubt on football this Fall, there is a possibility that the season will be delayed.

Here’s what Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun had to say about the matter:

“I think we have to have a vaccine before we have games. Too many administrators don’t want to have games without fans.”

With that in mind, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski added, “I don’t think it’s going to be their decision. [CFB Athletic Director’s President’s] This pandemic is gonna decide.”

Despite the United States undergoing the COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA Football has outlined multiple scenarios in which one of America’s most anticipated sports can make an appearance on the field this Fall. Even though there will be possible adjustments made to the 2020 season, college football stakeholders are determined to get players and coaches back in action nationwide.

