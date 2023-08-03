Jaguars Favored to Win AFC South

Share Facebook

The AFC South is a young and talented division. The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the regular season as divisional champs in 2022. Now, there will be higher expectations heading into this year inside and outside the organization. The games must still be played; however, the media looks at the Jaguars as favorite to win back-to-back AFC South titles.

Jaguars 2022 Recap

Trevor Lawrence had a breakout season last year that led to an impressive turnaround for the team. The Jags would go on to win the AFC South with a 9-8 record and make an appearance in the playoffs. Jacksonville would then go on to earn their first playoff win since 2017. The team got hot coming down the stretch winning six of their last seven games. After establishing a healthy relationship with head coach, Doug Pederson, we saw Lawrence’s talents flourish in his second year under center.

Odds to Win AFC South

According to the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jaguars have the best odds at -150 of winning the division crown in 2023. It’s a quarterback and offensive driven league nowadays in the NFL. This is most likely why Sportsbooks are picking Jacksonville as the favorite.

Trevor Lawrence proved last season that his name belongs among the elite in the league. Adding a skilled wide receiver during the offseason in Calvin Ridley will only add to the hype train. Ridley’s last full season was in 2020 where he snagged 90 balls for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. DraftKings also looks at the Jaguars defense as a fast and physical bunch with the ability to become an impressive group.

“They just want to win, no matter what combination of guys are on the field… That can take your team a long way.”#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/XniXN97pwa — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 2, 2023

Trevor Sikemma Joins SportScene

Steve Russell hosted Trevor Sikemma live on SportScene Thursday afternoon to talk NFL predictions. It is no secret that the Jaguars’ division isn’t the strongest in the league. However, there will still be threats to the team within the division that the Jags will have to watch out for. Sikemma gave some predictions for the AFC South, and how the division will turn out.

The team had an impressive season last year, but Pederson is not yet satisfied and will look to continue to build off 2022’s success. He stated that he thinks Jacksonville will come out firing on all cylinders once the regular season begins. This can create an upper hand within the division if they are able to jump out to an early lead in the standings over the Colts, Titans and Texans.

Trevor Sikemma also explained that he thinks Doug Pederson is one of the best coaches in the NFL. After rebuilding the culture in Jacksonville, the team saw it translate to the win column as they finished the season red hot in 2022. Sikemma explains how the Jaguars will use that momentum from last year to propel them to new heights this upcoming season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of hype around them heading into the regular season. At the end of the day, if they do not perform on the field, then the buzz created by the media will seemingly be irrelevant. The players and coaches must focus on the task at hand week-by-week in order to reach their goals in 2023. The Jaguars week-one matchup will be on the road, as they travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on September 10 at 1 p.m.