Florida Soccer Stays On Road To Face Charlotte

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida’s soccer team looks to bounce back Thursday night in a matchup against the Charlotte 49ers. This is the first time the teams would have met in program history.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1699761684242641185?s=20

Success So Far

The Gators have kicked off the season with a solid campaign. The Gators are 3-0-2 on the year and Top-10 in the NCAA for certain accolades. The Gators are tied for No. 5 in goals against average (GAA) thanks to goal keeping from senior Alexa Goldberg. Florida is also tied for No. 8 in shutout percentage.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1699503297936154666?s=20

The Gators’ success has come mainly at home. All three wins were in Gainesville where Florida outscored opponents 11-0. The Gators understand the meaning of home-field advantage.

Playing on the road, however, has been a different venture for the Gators.

Road Struggles for Florida

The Gators haven’t found a consistent groove in both away matches, registering a draw in each. At Kennesaw State last Sunday, the Gators took 16 shots with only five being on goal in the 1-1 match. Freshman Megan Hinnenkamp scored the lone goal for the Gators and seems to be catching fire. She has scored three goals in the last two matches and was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1698759775201132689?s=20

The Gators will look for an impactful performance from Hinnenkamp in these next couple matches. Coach Samantha Bohon said Florida had a “hard time executing” in the last match and were “flat for a good bit of the game.” The Gators will look to turn things around before heading back to Gainesville.

Upcoming Road Battles

The team still has two more road matches before returning home. The Gators hope to figure out these away environments that seem to be hindering their potential. Charlotte is 2-2-2 on the year. This is a great opportunity for the Gators to improve before heading to Tallahassee to take on a currently undefeated Seminole team.

Florida vs. Charlotte is Thursday night at 5 p.m. Florida faces Florida State at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.