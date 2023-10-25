Florida Receiver Ricky Pearsall Previews Florida-Georgia Game

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs face off Saturday for the annual Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville.

Gators standout wide receiver Ricky Pearsall talked about the big game this weekend.

Offense

The Gators put up their best offensive performance against South Carolina two weeks ago, in which the offense put up 41 points.

Quarterback Graham Mertz had his best game as a Gator, throwing for 423 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Pearsall said that the South Carolina game gave the team confidence, but that they have always felt that they can put up points against anyone.

Defense

Once again, Georgia ranks as one of the top defensive units in college football. The Bulldogs currently rank as the number seven scoring defense in the country, allowing only 14.5 points per game.

Additionally, they lead the SEC in opponent yards per game, allowing only 256.5 total yards per game.

However, this year’s Florida defense has looked much better compared to last year. The Gators are top 35 in the nation in terms of scoring defense, allowing 20 points per contest, which is a big improvement from last year.

Pearsall emphasized how practicing against a good defense can translate to playing against one of the top units in football.

Significance of Florida-Georgia

The Florida-Georgia game is always one of the most important games of the year for both squads. The rivalry has a history dating all the way back to 1915, in which the Bulldogs defeated the Gators 37-0.

Georgia leads the all-time series 54-44. The Bulldogs have also won the last two matchups, as the Gators will look to win against Georgia for the first time since 2020.

Pearsall highlighted the importance of this contest. He also said that there has been a point of emphasis on this game all year long.

Florida-Georgia is Just Another Week

Although the Gators face their toughest task of the season, Pearsall is treating it like any other game.

He says that even though there is some extra preparation, it is being treated just like any other Saturday. Pearsall said that this team is full of hard workers and that they are going to work every week to get better.

Kickoff for this year’s Florida-Georgia game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on CBS and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.