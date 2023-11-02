Alabama Hosts LSU in Top 15 Showdown

Share Facebook

The 14th-ranked LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1) travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the 8th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0) at 7:45 Saturday night. LSU and Alabama are both coming off their bye weeks heading into this game. Before their bye weeks, LSU defeated Army 62-0 and Alabama took down now 17th-ranked Tennessee 34-20.

The LSU Offense

LSU is ranked first in the country for total offense, and this will be a major key in the Alabama game.

Jayden Daniels has put up exceptional stats through their first eight games. He has thrown for 2,573 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also been a threat on the ground with 521 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

His two favorite targets have been Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Nabers has 56 catches for 981 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas Jr. has 42 catches for 732 yards and 11 touchdowns. This attack has helped LSU have the third ranked passing offense.

LSU also has an efficient running game. Running back Logan Diggs leads the team in rushing with 611 yards and six touchdowns. They rank 13th in the country for rushing offense.

There goes the best receiver in college football @whyguard13 📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/r5DdCDRCyY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2023

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban had positive things to say about the LSU offense in his opening statement of his teleconference.

Alabama’s Defense

Alabama’s biggest key to beating LSU is to contain Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense. They rank 17th in total defense, and they allow 197.6 passing yards per game.

Linebacker Dallas Turner leads the Alabama defense with eight sacks. Defensive back Caleb Downs leads Alabama with 63 tackles.

LSU coach Brian Kelly emphasized how Alabama is physical on both sides of the ball, but that they have always been very physical defensively.

LSU’s Impact Defensive Players

LSU will be without defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, who underwent surgery for an unspecified injury. With him out, Harold Perkins and Jordan Jefferson will have to step up.

Harold Perkins leads the team in sacks with three, and has 39 tackles on the season.

Defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson has quietly put up good statistics, with 21 tackles and a sack.

His head coach emphasized how well he has played, in his teleconference.

Alabama’s Quarterback Controversy Has Settled

Quarterback Jalen Milroe has fully asserted himself into the starting role. After being benched against Texas, and sitting out the USF game, since taking back over against Ole Miss he has won every single game.

Milroe has thrown for 1,617 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 142 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond have been his two favorite targets. Burton has 23 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns. Bond has 23 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

To win this game, Alabama will have to contain LSU’s offense and have a potent attack of their own. LSU will have to be firing on all cylinders offensively.

Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.