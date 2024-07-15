Florida’s Caglianone Drafted No. 6 Overall By Kansas City

Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone was the No. 6 overall pick Sunday in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Caglianone ties former pitchers John Burke (1991) and A.J. Puk (2016) as the fourth-highest Gator to be drafted. Caglianone is the 20th first-round pick all-time by Florida (26th including the post-draft secondary phase) and 14th under coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

The power-hitting first baseball/pitcher had a season for the ages in leading the Gators to a third-place finish at the College World Series last month. The Tampa native led UF with a .419 batting average and a program-record 35 home runs. Caglianone made a team-high 16 starts for a 5-2 record, 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

Caglianone’s résumé earned him the John Olerud Award for college baseball’s best two-way player.

He joins fellow Gator Brady Singer on the Royals. Singer was drafted No. 18 overall by K.C. in 2018.

Also drafted in the first round Sunday was Florida commit Kellon Lindsey with the 23rd overall pick by the LA Dodgers. The shortstop is expected to sign.

Other Gators looking to get drafted this week include shortstop Colby Shelton , right-handed pitcher Brandon Neely catcher Luke Heyman , left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola and outfield Ty Evans .

Rounds 3-10 are Monday on MLB.com beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The third and final day features Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday at 2 p.m. on MLB.com.