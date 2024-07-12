Pat Dooley’s High Five: Players Missing From SEC Media Days

Share Facebook

Twitter

As most of you know, SEC Media Week starts Monday or as I liked to call it, “The Greg Sankey Clambake.”

They treat the media pretty well at this event and I’m sure its first trip to Dallas will be a blast. Everything is bigger in Texas, right?

The key for anybody who is covering it – don’t believe anything the coaches tell you. Listen to the players, especially when you can get them in small settings.

There are 11 quarterbacks going out of the 16 starters in this league. Concentrate on them. But always slide back to those linemen because you never know what they will say.

There, I can’t keep giving you these free lessons.

The High Five will also give you this, the five SEC players who won’t be in Dallas, but might hear their names called on Draft Night:

1. James Pearce, Tennessee Edge rusher – I was a little surprised the Vols are not bringing their million-dollar quarterback either, but Pearce has been projected as being the first pick in the draft.

2. Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss Edge rusher – It’s difficult to bring a player who transferred in, but the former Gator could be a first-round pick if he has a big year.

3. Will Campbell, LSU offensive tackle – A little surprising the Tigers are not bringing him, because if he stays healthy he will be a first-rounder.

4. Walter Nolen, Ole Miss defensive lineman – Another transfer, Nolen didn’t do a whole lot at Texas A&M, but he is in his contract year and will be a first-rounder if he plays up to his skill level.

5. Landon Jackson, Arkansas Edge rusher – Another guy who could elevate his status into the first round.

This said, the best player not going to Dallas might be Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. But he is a true sophomore who is not draft eligible.

There are as many as 14 SEC players projected to be first-round picks. Of course, that could all change as the season goes along.

Could be more, could be less. But in the SEC, it just means more.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.