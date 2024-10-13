Florida Football Falls At No. 8 Tennessee In OT

Share Facebook

Florida lost to No. 8 Tennessee in an electric overtime game, 23-17, in Neyland Stadium.

Pure heartbreak for the Gators, 15 1/2-point underdogs, in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday night.

Florida fans may shudder for awhile when hearing the name Dylan Sampson, who ran for all three of Tennessee’s touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

This rivalry dates back to the first meeting between these two team in 1916. Florida leads the all-time series 32-22, including 17-3 in the previous 20 meetings. As always, this rivalry game did not disappoint.

First Half

First Quarter

The first half was full of Florida (3-3, 1-2 SEC) missed opportunities and miscues, but somehow went into half time up 3-0.

The first drive of the game looked promising for the Gators when Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava fumbled and Grayson Howard recovered.

One of the missed opportunities came with 3:58 left in the first quarter when the Gators could not convert on third-and-one on the Tennessee 20. Trey Smack kicked a field goal to put the Gators up 3-0.

It was still looking promising for the Gators and their defense as the first quarter concluded with two sacks from Jaden Robinson and Tyreak Sapp.

Second Quarter

First play of the second quarter was another sack, this time by George Gumbs Jr. on third-and-26 for the Vols (5-1, 2-1).

Florida fans could feel the momentum building.

However, the next drive resulted in another missed opportunity with the Gators pushing 72 yards down the field to the Tennessee 18 where they could not convert on fourth-and-one.

We’re not done with missed opportunities. On the next Florida drive, the Gators go 79 yards down the field to the Tennessee 1. On first-and-goal, Graham Mertz runs the ball and fumbles, which was recovered by Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr.

Things looked up again as Tennessee got the ball back with 1:11 to go in the half, Sharif Denson intercepted Iamaleava’s pass and returned it for 20 yards to the Tennessee 22.

Just as things were looking up, another missed opportunity occurred with Florida getting an illegal substitution penalty which ran down the clock so the Gators could not re-kick a field goal.

The Gators entered half time up 3-0, but for Florida fans, it felt like it should have been 20-0.

Second Half

Third Quarter

The third quarter was where all the scoring action began.

With 7:18 left in the third, Mertz threw a dime to tight end Arlis Boardingham for 13 yards and a touchdown to put the Gators up 10-0.

TOUCHDOWN GATORS‼️ 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/wGWnhU8Rrx — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 13, 2024

After the TD, Mertz limped off to the sideline after his foot got caught in the turf, sustaining a left leg injury.

That lead did not last long when Sampson ran for six yards for Tennessee’s first score of the night on the next drive.

Then DJ Lagway’s pass was intercepted and led to a Tennessee field goal that tied the game at 10-10.

Fourth Quarter

Sampson ran 23 yards for his second touchdown with 9:42 left in the game for a 17-10 UT lead.

Now is when the excitement picked up.

Down by seven with 29 seconds left, Lagway threw a 27-yard bullet to Chimere Dike in the end zone. UF coach Billy Napier decided to kick the extra point instead of going for the two-point conversion that would have given the Gators the lead if successful. The kick tied the game at 17-all.

Overtime

Florida had the ball first and momentum shifted when Smack missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.

Tennessee got the ball and, yet again, Sampson, ran for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Vols the win.

Key takeaways

Defense has been something that Florida has struggled with this season. However, against Tennessee’s Top 5 offense, it seemed solid. The defense kept Tennessee scoreless in the first half, forcing three sacks, two turnovers and only 114 total yards.

Florida needs to be able to convert. Going into the second half, the Gators had four Red Zone trips and zero touchdowns.

Two key players went down for the Gators in the third, Montrell Johnson and Mertz. The loss of these two players would be a big factor the rest of the season for the Gators.

Lagway got his first look at a rivalry game and competed well. The dime to Dike on third-and-19 with 29 seconds left showed that he’s ready to compete.

Tennessee had many of the same problems it had at Arkansas in the loss last week. It showed some inconsistency in performance. Sampson dominated for the Vols and leads the team with 699 rushing yards on the season.

Up Next

It’s homecoming for the Gators against Kentucky (3-3, 1-3) at 7:45 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF). UK has beaten the Gators three consecutive games and four of the previous five after losing 31 straight in the series from 1987-2017.

The Volunteers host No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.