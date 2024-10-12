Pat Dooley Grades The Gators: Opportunities Wasted

Share Facebook

Pat Dooley, co-host of The Tailgate on WRUF, grades the Gators after a heartbreaking 23-17 loss in overtime at No. 8 Tennessee:

OFFENSE: D

First half: Florida (3-3, 1-2 SEC) had two really nice drives that ended up with the same number of points you scored at home – zero. The Gator offense was fine until it hit the red zone (four trips, three points) and then went into some kind of a zombie-like state.

Second half: The Gators didn’t look like the same team once quarterback Graham Mertz went out. DJ Lagway struggled mightily. And then, he made an amazing throw on the run to tie the game. Florida actually outgained Tennessee in the game (361-312).

For the game: Anyone who thinks Florida is better without Mertz needs to quit watching football. And the offense in overtime was pathetic. I know the plays are limited with a true freshman in there, but it was still pretty bad play-calling.

DEFENSE: B

First half: Where have these guys been hiding? Florida limited the Vols (5-1, 2-1) to 130 first-half yards, had three sacks and two turnovers gained. Oh yeah, they also shut out Josh Huepel’s offense for a half.

Second half: It wasn’t going to last forever, but there is no doubt that defense played well. Lagway’s pick resulted in one score and a short field set up the touchdown that put Tennessee in the lead.

For the game: The defense wore out and really struggled in overtime. The Gators shut down running back Dylan Sampson for the most part, but he still managed two touchdowns, including the game-winner. The boys played their tails off.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

First half: You know, I was about to be all warm and fuzzy after Trey Smack made his second long field goal, but that penalty! Maybe 12 men on the field on special teams should be part of the university’s official flag. Didn’t they get a mat this year to make sure that would not happen?

Second half: Chimere Deke was amazing and gave the Gators a chance to win. First a 30-yard return, then a 27-yarder that set up his touchdown catch. Jeremy Crawshaw had a nice night punting.

For the game: But in the end, Smack missed a kick in overtime that cost the Gators and that’s why the grade is not higher. Smack has been so good, but also may end up costing Billy Napier his job with the misses each of the last two seasons that killed UF.

OVERALL: C-

I feel for these players, especially the ones who were injured in the game. The Gators were 15.5-point underdogs and took it to overtime. They lost this game in the first half, when the offense didn’t take advantage of all of those trips to the red zone.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.