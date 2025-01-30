UF Lacrosse Ranked No.5 In Preseason Poll

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators lacrosse team was ranked No.5 in the ILWomen Preseason Poll on Wednesday.

Florida is coming into this season after a historic 2024 season when the team set a program record going 20-3. The Gators hope to carry last year’s momentum to the 2025 season. There are 18 returning UF players, including USA Lacrosse All-American honorable mention players, Theresa Bragg, Kaitlyn Davies and Elyse Finnelle.

Season Preview

Out of the 18 returning players, eight players got field time in the 2024 season. Along with the returning players, 11 new freshman were added to the roster. Among those freshman, Clark Hamilton, Gabby Greene and Susan Radebaugh were named in the Top 50 Freshman ILWomen Power 100 rankings. Florida was also able to secure three from the transfer portal, Jordan Basso, Cali Bishop, and Jenny Markey.

The Gators have a competitive schedule this season. Eight of the teams that the Gators are set to face are in the top 25 of the ILWomen Poll, including the first game of the season against No.11 ranked John Hopkins.

Season Start

The Gators will start their regular season on the road against Johns Hopkins University on Friday, Feb.7. Florida will then travel back to the swamp to take on Kennesaw State University on Sunday, Feb.9, at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Both games will take place at 11 a.m.