Five UF Softball Players Earn All-SEC Team Honors

Share Facebook

Twitter

Five Gator softball players were named to the All-SEC preseason team, tied for most in the conference. A vote of the head coaches decided the selection.

Players Named

Junior catcher Jocelyn Erickson is the reigning SEC Player of the Year, batting .382 in 2024 and setting a new program record for most RBI in a season with 86. She and senior outfielder Kendra Falby received the Rawlings Gold Glove Award last season, becoming the second and third players overall to win the title at Florida; both earned All-SEC honors.

Meanwhile, sophomore pitcher Keagan Rothrock is the defending SEC Rookie of the Year, leading the nation in games started and innings pitched while tying for second overall in wins.

Senior outfielder Korbe Otis had the most walks in the country (59) and led the conference in batting average (.434). Fellow senior and infielder Reagan Walsh had a career year with the Gators, batting .372 while leading the team in home runs with 19 on the season.

Season Rankings

SEC coaches were also high on the Gators as a full squad.

The program was picked to finish second in the SEC, nabbing six first-place votes. This matches the general sentiment about the Gators this year; Florida has now been ranked as a top-3 team in every major preseason poll, including two first-place rankings by Softball America and D1 Softball.

As the defending 2024 SEC Tournament Champions, expectations surrounding the program have never been higher. The Gators’ last season ended with a heartbreaker in the Women’s College World Series— this season, they’ll be looking for revenge.

Looking Ahead

The Gators open the 2025 season at home on Feb. 6 against North Florida. The game will air at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network and ESPN+.

After that, the team will head to Tampa for the USF-Rawlings Invitational from Feb. 7-9.