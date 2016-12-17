Magic Tops Nets with Late Surge

The Orlando Magic (12-16), with the help of Evan Fournier, managed to pull away from the Brooklyn Nets (7-18) Friday to win their first home game since November 19. The Magic’s 118-111 win over their NBA East rival was their second straight.

.@OrlandoMagic pick up the home win over the @BrooklynNets 118-111 and get six players in double-figures pic.twitter.com/epNRpXRjnS — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2016

Back in Action

Orlando’s Magic’s Nikola Vucevic and Brooklyn’s Jeremy Lin made their first game appearances since back injuries sidelined them this season. Vucevic missed the Magic’s last three games. Both players had strong showings in the game; Lin contributed 17 points despite his playing time restriction due to the injury. Vucevic had an even better game with 22 points. At halftime, he was the only Magic player in double figures with 13.

Late Game Surge

The Magic struggle all night to pull away from the Nets. The Brooklyn-based team sits towards the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Division, and features only two big names in the line up with Lin and center Brooke Lopez.

The star of the game, the 6’7″ Fournier, had a rough start to the game. as the Frenchman missed 10 of his first 13 shots.

With the score tied 106-106, Fournier was on a roll when he scored 11 consecutive points for Orlando. This helped the Magic end a six game losing streak at home.

Six players reached double figures on the night. Vucevic and Fournier led the team, followed by Serge Ibaka with 18 points and D.J. Augustin with 17 points following not too far behind.

Technically Speaking

The Magic’s biggest opponents in the third quarter weren’t the Nets, but the officials. Orlando received four (yes, F-O-U-R!) technical fouls in that chunk of time. Coach Frank Vogel was the first to receive one, but was followed by Fournier, Vucevic, and Payton.

Vogel wasn’t the only coach who had a run in with the officials. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson also received a technical for arguing a non-foul call.

Looking Ahead

The Magic will have their work cut out for them in their next game. They are set to host the Toronto Raptors (18-8) Sunday who sit comfortably in second place in the Eastern Division. You can find the game on FOX Sports Florida beginning at 6 p.m.